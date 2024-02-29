The Impossible Heir Premiere (Episodes 1 and 2) Recap, Review

The Impossible Heir premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday (February 28) at 5:00 pm KST. Episodes 1 and 2 helped viewers understand the three main characters of the mini-series. People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series on Disney+.

The web drama, starring Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu, will return with a new episode on Wednesday (March 6) at 5:00 pm KST. Episode 1 began by introducing Jae Wook as a high schooler named Han Tae Oh. He met Kang In Ha (portrayed by Lee Jun Young), an illegitimate son of a chaebol chairman. They became friends while helping each other during high school days.

Tae Oh and In Ha met Na Hye Won (played by Hong Su Zu), their college mate, who is burdened by debt because of her father, a gambler. The trio gets entangled in a love triangle towards the end of episode 2. The supporting cast members include Han Sang Jin as Kang In Joo, Choi Jin Ho as Kang Jung Mo, Kim Ho Jung as Jang Geum Seok, Lee Ji Hoon as Kang Seong Ju, and Ko Chang Seok as Chae Dong Wook.

The Impossible Heir Premiere Review

I watched the first two eps of #TheImpossibleHeir, and it is off to a good start. The storytelling, the camera work, and the cinematography are all great. The drama will be full of angst, tears, and betrayals. I am excited to see how things are going to play out.

In my opinion, the love triangle in this drama is unnecessary. The rest is perfect.

The impossible heir is a bl at this point.

The mini-series is off to a great start. I am obsessed with these two, knowing well enough that this friendship will be ruined because of a love triangle.

I can already tell that the show will serve such immaculate angst. Bring it on. I am ready

#TheImpossibleHeir has recently aired and broadcasted two episodes from the get-go. I like it so far, except for the love triangle aspect. It would have been better if they all remained friends since it looks like all three of them have somewhat similar objectives in life.

It is been a while since I have seen two acting monsters. I do not know which one is better. I mean, look at both their microexpressions. They made this drama ten times better.

I watched the 1st episode of the #TheImpossibleHeir and enjoyed it. Jae Wook and Jun Young have good chemistry. I like their characters being friends, but what I am most afraid of is that they will eventually ruin their bond because of a love triangle.

#TheImpossibleHeir is going for a darker tone than I anticipated. Things would work out for them, but all signs point to them turning on each other. I cannot wait to see how this turns out.

A love triangle in this drama was unnecessary. While everyone will suffer for Tae Oh and Hye Won, I will suffer for In Ha. It hurts me so bad how she is using him. She does not deserve any of them.