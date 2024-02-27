The Impossible Heir: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Impossible Heir will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (February 28). It will feature Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu as three small-timers who team up for a special mission. People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series on Disney+.

The mini-series will feature Jae Wook as Han Tae Oh, the son of a murderer. Jin Young will appear as Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of a chaebol chairman. Su Zu will portray Na Hye Won, who is burdened by debt because of her father, a gambler. The drama will feature the trip working together to take over the largest conglomerate in South Korea.

The lead cast members opened up about their bond in the upcoming drama. According to them, they went on membership training trips and shared meals to create a strong chemistry with one another. They asked the viewers to watch the synergy between the actors of similar ages. It will be an important element in the story.

"I found it easy to focus on acting when looking into the eyes of actors Lee Jae Wook and Hong Su Zu. Our on-set chemistry was really good, and being able to get to know such great people—I couldn't ask for more," Jun Young shared.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Impossible Heir:

US - 3:00 am

Canada - 3:00 am

Australia - 7:30 pm

New Zealand - 9:30 am

Japan - 5:00 pm

Mexico - 5:00 am

Brazil - 5:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 11:00 pm

India - 2:00 pm

Indonesia - 3:00 pm

Singapore - 4:00 pm

China - 4:00 pm

Europe - 9:00 pm

France - 9:00 pm

Spain - 9:00 pm

UK - 8:00 am

South Africa - 10:00 pm

Philippines - 5:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Walt Disney Company Korea developed the drama, and screenwriter Choi Won wrote the script. Min Yeon Hong directed the mini-series. The supporting cast members include Han Sang Jin as Kang In Joo, Choi Jin Ho as Kang Jung Mo, Kim Ho Jung as Jang Geum Seok, Lee Ji Hoon as Kang Seong Ju, and Ko Chang Seok as Chae Dong Wook.

"I hoped they would quickly become close so they could act more comfortably. After casting, we gathered at a guest house several times for script readings. They quickly became close because their personalities matched well, so I had no worries. It was nice to see them creating a pleasant atmosphere on set while also caring for each other and guiding one another in terms of acting," Director Min Yeon Hong shared