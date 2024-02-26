Wedding Impossible: Meet the Casts of New tvN Romantic Comedy-Drama

Wedding Impossible casts will meet K-drama lovers in countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and the UK, on Monday (February 26) at 8:50 pm KST. International viewers can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, and Bae Yoon Kyung will greet their fans worldwide through the new tvN romantic comedy-drama Wedding Impossible. Episode 1 will introduce Jeon Jong Seo as minor actress Na Ah Jung. Moon Sang Min will portray third-generation tycoon Lee Ji Han. Kim Do Wan will play his brother, Lee Do Han, and Bae Yoon Kyung will appear on screens as the CEO of Taeyang Corporation, Yoon Chae Won.

The supporting cast includes Kwon Hae Hyo as LJ Group chairman Mr. Hyun, Park Ah In as Ji Han's half-sister Choi Seung Ah, Kim Soo Jin as Na Ah Jung's mother Seo Dong Ok, Kim Kwang Kyu as her father Na Dae Sub, and Min Jin Woong as Ji Han's boss Eun Tak.

Meet the Cast Members of New TVN romantic Comedy-Drama

Jeon Jong Seo: The South Korean actress, also known as Rachel Jun, is making her debut in the TV world through Wedding Impossible. It is the first television project in her acting career. She began her journey with the entertainment industry through the 2018 thriller film Burning. Some of her well-known works are the 2020 thriller The Call, the 2021 fantasy thriller movie Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, and the 2022 Netflix series Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Moon Sang Min: The young actor received worldwide recognition after portraying Grand Prince Seongnam in the tvN historical fantasy drama Under the Queen's Umbrella. It was his first television project in his acting career. He appeared in several web dramas, like Duty After School, My Name, The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning, and 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas.

Kim Do Wan: The actor is returning to the small screens after two years. His last television project was the 2021 tvN romantic comedy-drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho. In 2022, he made a cameo appearance in the MBC drama Big Mouth. Do Wan became famous among K-drama lovers worldwide through his appearance in the 2020 tvN romantic comedy-drama Start-Up as Kim Yong San.

Bae Yoon Kyung: The South Korean actress became known among K-drama lovers with her appearance in the 2021 KBS historical fantasy romance drama The King's Affection as Shin So Eun. She made a cameo appearance in the 2023 tvN romantic comedy-drama Crash Course in Romance. Her other television projects are She Knows Everything, Doctor Prisoner, Hi Bye, Mama!, and Undercover.