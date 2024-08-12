Imane Khelif's Coach Admits Boxer Has 'Problem With Chromosomes' After She Won Gold at Paris Olympics 2024

The coach of Imane Khelif, the Olympic gold medalist in the center of gender row, has admitted that a "chromosomal issue" led to her ban from women's boxing last year. The International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her from competition following medical tests that indicated the strong welterweight was "biologically male."

However, Khelif overcame all challengers in the Olympics after being allowed to compete as a woman based solely on her passport stating "female." However, her coach, Georges Cazorla, has now confirmed that the tests revealed "a hormone issue" along with "a chromosome issue," indicating that she might possess the XY chromosomes typically associated with males, which has created a problem.

Coach Reveals Truth Behind Chromosomes

"This poor young girl was devastated, devastated to suddenly discover that she might not be a girl," Cazorla told French magazine Le Point.

Italy's Angela Carini tossed her helmet to the ground and broke down in tears after just two powerful punches from Khelif during the round of 16 on August 1. The Naples police officer said, she had "never been hit so hard in my life," after losing to her Mediterranean opponent in just 46 seconds.

Spanish national coach Rafa Lozano has now disclosed that Khelif was deemed too dangerous to be matched with women at a boxing camp in Madrid prior to the Olympics.

"They were doing a retreat at Blume and we couldn't put her with anyone," he told Radio Marca.

"We put her with Jennifer Fernandez and it hurt her. Whoever we put her with was injured. He said coaches only found a match for her after pairing her up with Jose Quiles, one of Spain's leading male boxers."

"I don't see it as fair," he said. "Everyone can think what they want, but that's how I see it."

Khelif has been hailed as a national hero after defeating China's Yang Liu in the final and was chosen as one of Algeria's flag bearers for the Olympic closing ceremony in Paris on Sunday.

However, the wins of Khelif and Taiwan's gold medalist Lin Yu-Ting have put significant pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to enforce stricter guidelines on who is allowed to compete in women's categories.

Controversy Continues

The IOC has not conducted chromosomal testing since 1999 and discontinued testing for elevated testosterone levels in 2021, determining that such tests hindered "fairness, inclusion, and non-discrimination based on gender identity and sex variation."

"Everyone competing in the women's category is complying with the competition eligibility rules," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams last week.

"They are women in their passports and it's stated that this is the case, that they are female."

On Friday, Olympics chief Thomas Bach once again defended Khelif's right to compete in boxing but stated that he would be the first to endorse a mutually agreed-upon "scientifically sound system."

"This system is working and so therefore our decision is clear," he added. "Women should be allowed to take part in women's competitions and the two are women."

The IBA has declined to disclose additional information about its tests, stating that the "specifics" will "remain confidential."

Meanwhile, Khelif has filed an official legal complaint with French prosecutors, requesting an investigation into online harassment.