Imane Khelif: Gender Row Boxer Denounces Bullying and Issues Chilling Warning to Critics in First Interview Since Forcing Female Athlete to Quit in 46 Seconds

Imane Khelif condemned the questions about her gender and the hateful remarks she has endured, urging an end to the "bullying of all athletes" in her first extensive comments on the matter. The Algerian athlete issued a defiant warning to her detractors while slamming bullying after her controversial win at the Paris Olympics.

In an Arabic interview with SNTV, Khelif denounced the scrutiny of her gender as "damaging to human dignity." Khelif, 25, along with fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting, found themselves embroiled in controversy over unfounded allegations about their gender that began on Thursday when Italian boxer Angela Carini conceded her match against Khelif just 46 seconds into the fight.

Issuing Defiant Warning to Her Critics

"I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects," Khelif said in Arabic in an interview with SNTV, according to the Associated Press.

"It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

The victories of Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have emerged as one of the most significant narratives of the Paris Games.

Both athletes clinched their first Olympic medals despite facing intense scrutiny regarding their gender.

The controversy surrounding Khelif and Lin originated from the International Boxing Association (IBA) barring them from the 2023 World Championships due to allegations that they did not pass a gender eligibility test for the women's division.

A Lot Still Unclear

The IBA has not provided details about the nature of these tests, and in the interview, Khelif refused to disclose if she was tested for anything beyond doping.

The criticism has been widespread, with notable figures like former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling weighing in.

Khelif has been identified as female since birth, is documented as a woman on her passport, and has competed in women's boxing from the beginning of her career.

The Algerian athlete, who has already won a medal in Paris, shared that she has been in constant communication with her family throughout her Olympic journey and the accompanying controversy.

"I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren't affected deeply," she said. "They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response."

Khelif is set to face Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng, and a win in this match would advance her to Friday's gold medal bout.