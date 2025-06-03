Imane Khelif: Newly Leaked Lab Results Reveal Olympic Gold Medalist Is Biologically Male and Has XY Chromosomes

Newly leaked medical test results suggest that Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is biologically male, more than a year after her striking appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics drew widespread criticism. The 26-year-old athlete was found to have XY chromosomes, according to the leaked findings from a 2023 examination conducted by a certified Indian doctor.

The test results prompted the Russian-led boxing federation to disqualify Khelif from competing in the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championship in India. Despite the controversy, Khelif was allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics by the event's governing body, which sparked intense public debate. Khelif went on to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Shocking Proof of Being Male

"Chromosome analysis reveal male karyotype," mentioned the document, referencing the presence of male chromosomes, according to the test results reported by 3 Wire Sports. The tests were conducted at Dr. Lal Path Labs in New Delhi, a facility accredited by the American College of Pathologists and certified by the International Organization for Standardization, according to The Telegraph.

Despite the lab's credentials, officials at the Paris Olympics dismissed the findings as "not legitimate" when they allowed Khelif to compete, implying that Russian authorities may have spread false information about her in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage.

Khelif — who has consistently denied being male and maintained that she was raised as a girl — ultimately won a gold medal at the Paris Games.

Earlier several of Khelif's rivals and training partners have claimed that she is biologically male.

Bulgarian-Nigerian boxer Joana Nwamerue, a former training partner of Khelif, had labeled the Algerian athlete "a man" and claimed that Khelif has been "biologically altered" by living in the mountains.

Nwamerue recounted how, during a sparring session in February, she witnessed what she described as Khelif's "male strength and male techniques."

Proved Male Again

"[Khelif] has some kind of internal issues. But he is a man. I will stay [by] my words until he/she does a test to prove to the world that he/she is a woman. But we all know that won't happen," Nwamerue told Reduxx at that time.

"I think we played 3-4 sparring sessions. I have a record of everything. I can confirm that this is a man to me. Male power. Men's techniques, everything," she added.

Nwamerue said that Khelif's coaching team told her that Khelif had been "biologically altered" by living in the mountainous regions of Algeria.

Nwamerue said: "[Khelif's] teammates came to me and told me 'Imane is not a man.' She is a woman and just lives high in the mountains with her relatives and parents and so there may be a change in her testosterone or chromosomes and the like."

Khelif was born female and is not transgender.