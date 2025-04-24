Illegal Migrant Arrested for Murdering His Girlfriend and Burying Her Body in Shallow Grave in Waldorf

An illegal migrant has been charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend after the mother of two was found buried in a wooded area of a Maryland state forest. Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, was found buried in Cedarville State Forest on April 17, more than two weeks after she vanished from her home in Waldorf, Maryland.

The woman was reported missing on April 2 by her boyfriend, Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, 24, who is also the father of her two children. The boyfriend was later arrested on suspicion of her murder. Guerra was last seen on March 31 at her home, where she lived with several people, including Rosa.

Killed in Cold Blood

"When detectives were on the scene, as they were combing through the forest, they actually spotted an area and just begin digging right there,'" sheriff's office spokesperson Diane Richardson told Fox 5.

"And they had to dig about five feet deep before they saw the tips of a blanket and from there, they realize that they had found Miss Guerra."

Richardson explained that because the forest was so heavily wooded, investigators would not have been able to locate her without the help of digital information they received. "We worked day night overnight, and early mornings, we just never gave up," Richardson added.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Rosa after the investigation into Guerra's disappearance and the discovery of her body following witness interviews and evidence, which turned their suspicion toward Rosa.

While searching the home they shared, investigators found "unusual and suspicious" activity along with documents that were later confirmed to be fraudulent and belonged to Rosa.

Those documents helped law enforcement verify Rosa's identity through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), revealing that he was in the U.S. illegally. ICE then took him into custody, and as of April 18, he was being held in another state while officials arranged for his transfer back to Charles County, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple Arrests

Rosa's uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, 37, was also arrested as an accessory for "actions he took in Prince George's County following [Guerra's] murder." He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Richardson told Fox 5 that while they felt a sense of relief for being able to bring closure to her missing persons case, finding her body was still a distressing moment.

"She has two young children, a mother and a father...We made the notification to them, and I think there was some relief, and it was certainly very tragic and for us the same feeling of relief that we have found her, but on the other hand, it was traumatic for investigators and heartbreaking," she added.

Officials stated that Guerra's family had been prepared to search for her over the Easter weekend. While the news was tragic, it provided them with some sense of relief. Her two children are now staying with a relative, according to the outlet.