Did Biden Photoshop Himself into Family Easter Photo? Online Sleuths Point Out Odd Details Claiming Image Was Digitally Altered

Joe Biden is no longer the President of the United States, but he doesn't stop from eliciting laughs on social media. Biden became a hot topic on social media on Sunday as online sleuths tried to claim that the former president photoshopped himself into his family's Easter photo.

Biden, 82, shared a photo on X that shows his family members sitting on a set of steps in Delaware. However, his embattled son, Hunter Biden, was missing from the family photo. In the photo, Biden is seen sitting on the top step, but several social media users began to question whether he was actually present or the photo was altered.

Digitally Altered Image

Social media users pointed out odd details that raise doubt about the authenticity of the photo. Some users pointed at Biden's strange hand position, the lighting on his face, and his position in the image — making it difficult to tell if he's crouching or seated behind his family.

Others pointed out former First Lady Jill Biden's hair, which they claimed appeared photoshopped on the right side, where it overlaps with the former president's suit, further fueling suspicions.

"This is photoshop. Biden face is brightly lit from top/bottom. Everyone else's is diffused (shaded) Biden has no discernible shadow. Jill casts a shadow, Biden does not. Super awkward body position. Head size doesn't match depth line. Is [Joe Biden] alive?" one user claimed.

"I mean this is obviously photoshopped right? Is he supposed to be standing? Crouching down? This doesn't even look like a plausible physically position guys," another X user wrote.

"Is your forearm 4ft long?" wrote yet another person. "With your arm at that angle, it's physically impossible for those to be your fingers. Who the hell is doing this crappy Photoshop job?"

Tennessee Star reporter Tom Pappert also wrote: "Why is Biden wearing a full suit and tie and TV makeup for this loving family photo"?

Shocking Clues

Online sleuths continued to point out odd details till Monday. "Dude all politics aside, this is so bizarre. I don't understand the [special] arrangement of Joe in this picture. Everyone in the back row of the photo *except Joe* appears to be sitting. So why isn't he towering over them? Are we supposed to believe he's sitting or something?" another user opined on X.

However, some also appeared to support the former president, suggesting it was unlikely that he edited the photo himself.

"I don't think Biden was actually photoshopped into this pic (the hand is on the guy's back in front of him), but he still looks as photoshopped as they come. If they were gonna photoshop him in, they would definitely have made it look less obvious," one user named RedEaglePatriot wrote.