Iliana Rodriguez: Counselor Who Had Sexual Relationship with 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested in Mexico after Being on the Run for Almost a Decade

A woman who, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old girl under her supervision in Texas, was arrested in Mexico after evading authorities for almost ten years. Authorities said that Iris Iliana Rodriguez, 34, was arrested on December 11 in Jalisco, Mexico, by the International Criminal Police Organization following a tip provided to Crime Stoppers.

Rodriguez had been on the lam since January 2015 when it was revealed that she was involved in a sexual relationship with a female minor in Laredo, Texas, which is around 150 miles from San Antonio. Police had launched a massive hunt for Rodriguez at that time but were unable to trace her.

Arrested at Last

During that period, Webb County issued arrest warrants for her, which included three charges of indecency with a child and three charges of unlawful restraint and harassment. Subsequently, two more charges were added, accusing her of indecency with a child by sexual contact and fleeing to avoid prosecution.

However, before she could be arrested, she escaped to Mexico almost a decade ago and was subsequently added to Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list.

As per authorities, the tipster has been rewarded with $5,000 for providing information about Rodriguez's location.

"The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), along with DPS Criminal Investigations Special Agents from Laredo, coordinated efforts with the USMS Country Attaché in Mexico to develop a plan with the assistance of INTERPOL Mexico to make the arrest," Texas Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Misused Her Authority and Responsibility

Rodriguez's alleged inappropriate involvement with the 11-year-old girl reportedly took place during her employment as a counselor for the Child, Adolescent and Parent Services program in Laredo.

The program is designed to " 'provide comprehensive services and adolescents ages 3 through 17 with a diagnosis of mental illness, who may exhibit an emotional, behavioral or mental disorder with a serious functional impairment," as stated on the program's website.

It is unclear how Rodriguez developed a relationship with the 11-year-old girl and what kind of exact sexual relationship she shared with her.

Following her employment at the Child, Adolescent and Parent Services program in Laredo, she transitioned to a new position at the Border Region Behavioral Health Center, also situated in Laredo.

In her new role, she reportedly had the opportunity to visit the young girl at school, allegedly under the pretense of providing guidance and counseling, as reported by WOAI-TV.

The duration of her potential jail time and the details of her court proceedings remain unclear. Additionally, the exact location in Jalisco where she was found is not specified.