How Did Alec Musser Die? 'All My Children' Star and Fitness Model Dies Suddenly Aged 50 at His California Home as Fiancee Left Devastated

Alec Musser passed away on Friday evening. He was 50. The actor, best known for playing Del Henry in "All My Children," died at his home in Del Mar, California, his fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed to TMZ. Musser's uncle, Robert, corroborated the news to the publication.

However, the cause of death remains unclear. The soap opera actor, known for his role on the long-running soap opera from 2005 to 2007, appeared in 43 episodes. Earlier, Musser played Del Henry on the enduring television series All My Children. In July 2005, he secured the role after winning the second season of the SOAPnet original series, I Wanna Be a Soap Star.

Gone too Soon

Musser also featured in other TV shows and movies such as "Grown Ups," "Rita Rocks," "Desperate Housewives," and "Road to the Altar."

A passionate athlete since childhood, the New York native was also a fitness model. Following his graduation from the University of San Diego, he began his career with the professional ski patrol at Mammoth Mountain.

It was during this time that he was discovered by an agent, leading to his first modeling assignment with Abercrombie and Fitch.

Musser's diverse modeling portfolio includes appearances in GQ, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Speedo, and Target, among others.

Following his success in national commercials, Musser proceeded to audition for "I Wanna Be a Soap Star."

In more recent times, he wasn't actively involved in Hollywood, but he maintained a social media presence where he frequently shared updates about his dynamic lifestyle and fitness journey.

His last Instagram post featured him engaging in one of his beloved outdoor activities, surfing, just four days ago. The comments section was filled with heartfelt tributes from numerous fans, remembering him and extending sympathies to his loved ones.

Musser is survived by his fiancée, with whom he had been in a relationship for over six years.

They had recently gotten engaged last year, and in a tribute to Musser, his fiancée posted a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story.

"RIP to the love of my life," Paige wrote over a "vision board for 2023" on which she posted photos of him and engagement images. "I will never stop loving you."

Above a photo capturing them together at a red carpet event, she wrote, "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy."

"You were the best fiancé I could of [sic] ever asked for," Paige wrote alongside a photo of him surprising her with matching Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs. "I don't even think I can drive my G-Wagon anymore."

Family and Friends Shocked

Paige also posted a photo of them enjoying a night out together from the early stages of their relationship. "We look like babies here,' she wrote over the throwback photo. 'This was 6 years ago."

She also shared snapshots of them ice skating and aboard a private jet with their dog Calle. Paige posted a picture of them hiking at golden hour, accompanied by their dog, and another at the beach during sunset.

"Rue will never stop loving her dad," she wrote over a photo of Musser driving while holding their dog when she was a puppy.

"You were the best dog dad," she captioned a photo of Musser with their two dogs, alongside a crying emoji. "RIP 4/11/71 - 1/13/24." She also posted a photo of her engagement ring, presumably from the moment he proposed to her on the beach last year.

Paige wrote: "I am never taking off my ring. I love you forever."

She also reposted a tribute shared by their friend Jamie Corroon.