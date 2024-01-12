Who Is Keri Blair? Moms of Liberty School Board Member Resigns after Being Arrested for Theft of Goods Worth $728 from Tennessee Target

A school board member from Tennessee, supported by Moms for Liberty, resigned from her post last week following her arrest for shoplifting several hundred dollars worth of items from Target. Keri Blair, 43, faced charges for stealing property valued at less than $1,000. She was arrested and taken into custody by the Collierville police last Friday.

Allegations against her area that she shoplifted merchandise valued at $728.61 from the local Target over 26 days between November 25 and December 20. According to local reports, the major retail chain is now pursuing legal action. The investigation into Blair's alleged theft began on December 27, a week after the incident at Target.

Stolen but Caught

Blair is accused of employing a technique called 'skip scanning' at the self-checkout, wherein she would slide an item over the scanner without it registering a beep, as detailed in her affidavit.

On Wednesday, Collierville Schools revealed that Blair had resigned from her position, citing "personal and family reasons."

Blair's resignation was received by School Board Chairman Wright Cox on Tuesday. The district promptly issued a statement expressing gratitude for Blair's contributions during her tenure on the board.

"Chairman Cox wishes to express his thanks for Ms. Blair's service to the community and her commitment to public education in Collierville," the statement read.

Blair was first elected to the school board thirteen months ago with the support of Moms for Liberty, a national non-profit established in 2021, advocating for parental rights across all government levels, which often begins at the local school board level.

A member appointed by the Collierville Board of Mayor and Alderman will fill Blair's position until the next municipal election on November 5, 2024.

How Target Caught Blair

According to reports, Target addresses recurring shoplifting cases by adopting a strategy where store authorities tolerate thefts without intervention for weeks or even months. Rather than immediately filing reports, the thieves are monitored until the cumulative value of stolen items reaches the local thresholds for significant criminal charges.

The Tennessee mother is confronting seven counts of property theft and is presently out on a $7,500 bond.

The Moms for Liberty organization has faced significant challenges recently, including the forced resignation of co-founder Bridget Ziegler. Blair's departure comes amid allegations against her husband, a GOP chairman, who has been accused of rape.

The allegation originated from a woman who claims that she had engaged in at least one three-way sexual encounter with the conservative couple from Florida. Bridget Ziegler has been a member of the Sarasota County School Board since 2014 and had previously held the position of chair, appointed by then-Governor Rick Scott.

The Florida GOP recently ousted Christian Ziegler, Bridget's spouse, from his role as its chair.

Ziegler declined to resign from his position despite facing negative media attention during an election year. While he has not been charged with any crime, he is currently under investigation for sexual assault.

In contrast to Blair, Bridget Ziegler has chosen not to resign from her school board position despite the personal scandal surrounding her.