iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Host, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, at 8 pm EST. The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox. Music lovers can listen to the award show live online on the iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

During the star-studded event, Taylor Swift will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award this year for proving herself to have an impact on global pop culture throughout her career. Meanwhile, Pink will get the iHeartRadio Icon Award as an honor for her "impact on global pop culture, longevity, and continues relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," the press release stated.

K-pop bands BLACKPINK And BTS have received multiple nominations this year for iHeartRadio Music Awards. BLACKPINK got nominated in Best Duo/Group of the Year, Favorite Use of a Sample, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army categories. BTS received nods for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army.

Here is everything about the annual award ceremony, including the host, lineup, nomination list, and live-streaming details.

Host and Lineup

Lenny Kravitz will host the annual award ceremony this year. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Cody Johnson, Lenny Kravitz, L.L. Cool J, Latto, Muni Long, Pink, and Keith Urban will perform during the star-studded award night.

Complete Nomination List

Song of the Year

About Damn Time by Lizzo

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

As It Was by Harry Styles

Big Energy by Latto

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) by Imagine Dragons

First Class by Jack Harlow

Ghost by Justin Bieber

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

INDUSTRY BABY by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Woman by Doja Cat

Artist of the Year

BeyoncÃ©

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

MÃ¥neskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration

Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) by Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Cold Heart by Elton John & Dua Lipa

half of my hometown by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

INDUSTRY BABY by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

One Right Now by Post Malone & The Weeknd

Sweetest Pie by Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

WAIT FOR U by Future ft. Drake & Tems

You Right by Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Best New Pop Artist

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Country Song of the Year

Buy Dirt by Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

half of my hometown by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

She Had Me At Heads Carolina by Cole Swindell

The Kind of Love We Make by Luke Combs

Wasted On You by Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

F.N.F. (Let's Go) by Hitkidd & GloRilla

First Class by Jack Harlow

Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby

Super Gremlin by Kodak Black

WAIT FOR U by Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

B-Lovee

GloRilla

Latto

Nardo Wick

SleazyWorld Go

R&B Song of the Year

BREAK MY SOUL by BeyoncÃ©

Free Mind by Tems

Hrs And Hrs by Muni Long

I Hate U by SZA

Smokin Out The Window by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year

Blxst

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Muni Long

SZA

Yung Bleu

Best New R&B Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Alternative Song of the Year

Black Summer by Red Hot Chili Peppers

EDGING by Blink-182

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) by Imagine Dragons

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year

Imagine Dragons

MÃ¥neskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

twenty one pilots

Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year

Black Summer by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

Planet Zero by Shinedown

So Called Life by Three Days Grace

Taking Me Back by Jack White

Rock Artist of the Year

Ghost

Papa Roach

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Dance Song of the Year

Cold Heart by Elton John & Dua Lipa

Escape by KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla

Heaven Takes You Home by Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance

Hot In It by TiÃ«sto & Charli XCX

I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

Joel Corry

SOFI TUKKER

Swedish House Mafia

TiÃ«sto

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year

El Incomprendido by Farruko/ VÃ­ctor CÃ¡rdenas/ DJ Adoni

MAMIII by Becky G & Karol G

Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone

Moscow Mule by Bad Bunny

PROVENZA by Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Cada Quien by Grupo Firme ft. Maluma

CÃ³mo Te Olvido by La Arrolladora Banda El LimÃ³n de RenÃ© Camacho

Si Te Pudiera Mentir by Calibre 50

Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex by La Adictiva

Ya SupÃ©rame by Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Grupo Firme

La Adictiva

Best New Latin Artist

Blessd

Kali Uchis

Quevedo

Ryan Castro

Venesti

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

About Damn Time by Lizzo

abcdefu by GAYLE

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Buy Dirt by Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

Glimpse Of Us by Joji

Lift Me Up by Rihanna

N95 by Kendrick Lamar

pushin P by Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Wasted On You by Morgan Wallen

We Don't Talk About Bruno by Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

As It Was by Harry Styles

Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez

Don't Be Shy by TiÃ«sto & Karol G

DON'T YOU WORRY by Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta

Envovler by Anitta

Left and Right by Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

TitÃ­ Me PreguntÃ³ by Bad Bunny

Yet To Come by BTS

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)

Barbz by Nicki Minaj

Beliebers by Justin Bieber

BeyHive by BeyoncÃ©

Blinks by BLACKPINK

BTSArmy by BTS

Harries by Harry Styles

Hotties by Megan Thee Stallion

Louies by Louis Tomlinson

RihannaNavy by Rihanna

Rushers by Big Time Rush

Selenators by Selena Gomez

Swifties by Taylor Swift

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)

Bailey Zimmerman

Charli D'Amelio

Em Beihold

GAYLE

GloRilla

JVKE

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Yung Gravy

Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)

Bad Bunny â€“ SIEMPRERIC

Demi Lovato â€“ Angelo Kritikos

Dua Lipa â€“ Elizabeth Miranda

Halsey â€“ Yasi

Harry Styles â€“ Lloyd Wakefield

Louis Tomlinson â€“ Joshua Halling

Luke Combs â€“ David Bergman

Machine Gun Kelly â€“ Sam Cahill

Olivia Rodrigo â€“ DONSLENS

Post Malone â€“ Adam DeGross

twenty one pilots - Ashley Osborn

YUNGBLUD â€“ Tom Pallant

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category)

About Damn Time by Lizzo

As It Was by Harry Styles

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

Bejeweled by Taylor Swift

Big Energy by Latto

CUFF IT by BeyoncÃ©

Envolver by Anitta

Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert

Made You Look by Meghan Trainor

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

World's Smallest Violin by AJR

Favorite Documentary (Socially Voted Category)

Halftime by Jennifer Lopez

Life in Pink by Machine Gun Kelly

Love, Lizzo by Lizzo

Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi by Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me by Selena Gomez

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl by Shania Twain

Sheryl by Sheryl Crow

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby by Lil Baby

Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)

Bad Bunny

Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa

Elton John

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly

Olivia Rodrigo

RosalÃ­a

The Weeknd

Favorite Residency (Socially Voted Category)

An Evening with Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Enigma + Jazz & Piano by Lady Gaga

Let's Go! by Shania Twain

Love In Las Vegas by John Legend

Love On Tour by Harry Styles

Play by Katy Perry

REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency by Carrie Underwood

Usher: My Way - The Las Vegas Residency by Usher

Weekends with Adele by Adele

Favorite Use of a Sample (Socially Voted Category)