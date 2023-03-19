iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Host, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, at 8 pm EST. The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox. Music lovers can listen to the award show live online on the iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
During the star-studded event, Taylor Swift will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award this year for proving herself to have an impact on global pop culture throughout her career. Meanwhile, Pink will get the iHeartRadio Icon Award as an honor for her "impact on global pop culture, longevity, and continues relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," the press release stated.
K-pop bands BLACKPINK And BTS have received multiple nominations this year for iHeartRadio Music Awards. BLACKPINK got nominated in Best Duo/Group of the Year, Favorite Use of a Sample, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army categories. BTS received nods for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army.
Here is everything about the annual award ceremony, including the host, lineup, nomination list, and live-streaming details.
Host and Lineup
Lenny Kravitz will host the annual award ceremony this year. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Cody Johnson, Lenny Kravitz, L.L. Cool J, Latto, Muni Long, Pink, and Keith Urban will perform during the star-studded award night.
Complete Nomination List
Song of the Year
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Big Energy by Latto
- Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) by Imagine Dragons
- First Class by Jack Harlow
- Ghost by Justin Bieber
- Heat Waves by Glass Animals
- INDUSTRY BABY by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- Woman by Doja Cat
Artist of the Year
- BeyoncÃ©
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Justin Bieber
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
- AJR
- Black Eyed Peas
- BLACKPINK
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- MÃ¥neskin
- OneRepublic
- Parmalee
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Collaboration
- Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) by Elle King & Miranda Lambert
- Cold Heart by Elton John & Dua Lipa
- half of my hometown by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
- I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
- INDUSTRY BABY by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- One Right Now by Post Malone & The Weeknd
- Sweetest Pie by Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
- Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- WAIT FOR U by Future ft. Drake & Tems
- You Right by Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd
Best New Pop Artist
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Jax
- Nicky Youre
- Steve Lacy
Country Song of the Year
- Buy Dirt by Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
- half of my hometown by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina by Cole Swindell
- The Kind of Love We Make by Luke Combs
- Wasted On You by Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Cody Johnson
- Elle King
- Elvie Shane
- Priscilla Block
Afrobeats Artist of the Year
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
- F.N.F. (Let's Go) by Hitkidd & GloRilla
- First Class by Jack Harlow
- Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby
- Super Gremlin by Kodak Black
- WAIT FOR U by Future ft. Drake & Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Future
- Kodak Black
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
- B-Lovee
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Nardo Wick
- SleazyWorld Go
R&B Song of the Year
- BREAK MY SOUL by BeyoncÃ©
- Free Mind by Tems
- Hrs And Hrs by Muni Long
- I Hate U by SZA
- Smokin Out The Window by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year
- Blxst
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Yung Bleu
Best New R&B Artist
- Blxst
- Brent Faiyaz
- Muni Long
- Steve Lacy
- Tems
Alternative Song of the Year
- Black Summer by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- EDGING by Blink-182
- Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) by Imagine Dragons
- Heat Waves by Glass Animals
- Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush
Alternative Artist of the Year
- Imagine Dragons
- MÃ¥neskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- twenty one pilots
- Weezer
Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)
- Beach Weather
- BoyWithUke
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns
- Turnstile
- Wet Leg
Rock Song of the Year
- Black Summer by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
- Planet Zero by Shinedown
- So Called Life by Three Days Grace
- Taking Me Back by Jack White
Rock Artist of the Year
- Ghost
- Papa Roach
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Shinedown
- Three Days Grace
Dance Song of the Year
- Cold Heart by Elton John & Dua Lipa
- Escape by KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
- Heaven Takes You Home by Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance
- Hot In It by TiÃ«sto & Charli XCX
- I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Dance Artist of the Year
- Anabel Englund
- Joel Corry
- SOFI TUKKER
- Swedish House Mafia
- TiÃ«sto
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year
- El Incomprendido by Farruko/ VÃctor CÃ¡rdenas/ DJ Adoni
- MAMIII by Becky G & Karol G
- Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone
- Moscow Mule by Bad Bunny
- PROVENZA by Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Farruko
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Cada Quien by Grupo Firme ft. Maluma
- CÃ³mo Te Olvido by La Arrolladora Banda El LimÃ³n de RenÃ© Camacho
- Si Te Pudiera Mentir by Calibre 50
- Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex by La Adictiva
- Ya SupÃ©rame by Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
- Calibre 50
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- Grupo Firme
- La Adictiva
Best New Latin Artist
- Blessd
- Kali Uchis
- Quevedo
- Ryan Castro
- Venesti
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- abcdefu by GAYLE
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- Buy Dirt by Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
- Glimpse Of Us by Joji
- Lift Me Up by Rihanna
- N95 by Kendrick Lamar
- pushin P by Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
- Wasted On You by Morgan Wallen
- We Don't Talk About Bruno by Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez
- Don't Be Shy by TiÃ«sto & Karol G
- DON'T YOU WORRY by Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
- Envovler by Anitta
- Left and Right by Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
- TitÃ Me PreguntÃ³ by Bad Bunny
- Yet To Come by BTS
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)
- Barbz by Nicki Minaj
- Beliebers by Justin Bieber
- BeyHive by BeyoncÃ©
- Blinks by BLACKPINK
- BTSArmy by BTS
- Harries by Harry Styles
- Hotties by Megan Thee Stallion
- Louies by Louis Tomlinson
- RihannaNavy by Rihanna
- Rushers by Big Time Rush
- Selenators by Selena Gomez
- Swifties by Taylor Swift
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Charli D'Amelio
- Em Beihold
- GAYLE
- GloRilla
- JVKE
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Yung Gravy
Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)
- Bad Bunny â€“ SIEMPRERIC
- Demi Lovato â€“ Angelo Kritikos
- Dua Lipa â€“ Elizabeth Miranda
- Halsey â€“ Yasi
- Harry Styles â€“ Lloyd Wakefield
- Louis Tomlinson â€“ Joshua Halling
- Luke Combs â€“ David Bergman
- Machine Gun Kelly â€“ Sam Cahill
- Olivia Rodrigo â€“ DONSLENS
- Post Malone â€“ Adam DeGross
- twenty one pilots - Ashley Osborn
- YUNGBLUD â€“ Tom Pallant
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category)
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
- Bejeweled by Taylor Swift
- Big Energy by Latto
- CUFF IT by BeyoncÃ©
- Envolver by Anitta
- Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert
- Made You Look by Meghan Trainor
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
- Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- World's Smallest Violin by AJR
Favorite Documentary (Socially Voted Category)
- Halftime by Jennifer Lopez
- Life in Pink by Machine Gun Kelly
- Love, Lizzo by Lizzo
- Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi by Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me by Selena Gomez
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl by Shania Twain
- Sheryl by Sheryl Crow
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby by Lil Baby
Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)
- Bad Bunny
- Carrie Underwood
- Dua Lipa
- Elton John
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Olivia Rodrigo
- RosalÃa
- The Weeknd
Favorite Residency (Socially Voted Category)
- An Evening with Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Enigma + Jazz & Piano by Lady Gaga
- Let's Go! by Shania Twain
- Love In Las Vegas by John Legend
- Love On Tour by Harry Styles
- Play by Katy Perry
- REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency by Carrie Underwood
- Usher: My Way - The Las Vegas Residency by Usher
- Weekends with Adele by Adele
Favorite Use of a Sample (Socially Voted Category)
- BeyoncÃ©, SUMMER RENAISSANCE â€“ sampled Donna Summer's I Feel Love BLACKPINK, Pink Venom â€“ sampled 50 Cent's P.I.M.P, Rihanna's Pon de Replay, and Biggie's Kick In The Door
- ChlÃ¶e, Treat Me â€“ sampled Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins' Ms. New Booty
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, I'm Good (Blue) â€“ sampled Eiffel 65's Blue (Da Ba Dee)
- DJ Khaled and Drake, Staying Alive â€“ sampled The Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive
- Doja Cat, Vegas â€“ sampled Shonka Dukureh's Hound Dog
- Jack Harlow, First Class â€“ sampled Fergie's Glamorous
- Latto, Big Energy â€“ sampled Mariah Carey's Fantasy
- Lizzo, Break Up Twice â€“ sampled Lauryn Hill's Doo Wop (That Thing)
- Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl â€“ sampled Rick James' Super Freak
- Taylor Swift, Question...? â€“ sampled Taylor Swift's Out Of The Woods
- Yung Gravy, Betty (Get Money) â€“ sampled Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up