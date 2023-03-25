iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from Canada, Australia, and More

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, April 27, with a worldwide live broadcast. The annual award ceremony will begin at 8 pm EST. People in the US can watch the star-studded event live online on Fox.

Music lovers from various countries, including Canada and Australia, can watch the annual award ceremony on streaming platforms. Fox will air a taped-delayed edition of the event for the viewers on West Coast at 8 pm PST.

People with a cable connection, streaming service, satellite connection, or TV at home can watch the award show live online on TV or stream it on Fox.com. Viewers without a cable or satellite connection can watch the star-studded event on platforms like Fubo, Vidgo, Sling, Hulu+ Live TV, or DirectTV Stream.

Fubo, Vidgo, and DirectTV Stream offer free trials for new subscribers. iHeart Media radio stations will broadcast the award show will show live online. People can watch the annual ceremony on the iHeart Radio app.

Here is the International Air Timings of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023:

Australia - 11 am

New Zealand - 1 pm

Canada - 8 pm

The UK - 12 am

India - 5.30 am

Singapore - 9 am

China - 8 am

The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature incredible performances from artists like P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, and Coldplay. Lenny Kravitz will host the show. The nominees for this year include BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny.

The annual award show will begin with red carpet arrivals on Monday, March 27, at 5.30 pm EST. Music lovers can watch the red carpet arrivals on the official YouTube and Facebook page of iHeartRadio.