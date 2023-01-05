BIGHIT MUSIC Requests BTS Army to Refrain from Sending Gifts to Jin; Fans' Reactions

BIGHIT MUSIC has released an official statement requesting BTS Army to refrain from sending gifts and letter to Jin during military enlistment. The firm also asked the fans to refrain from visiting the K-pop idol at the training camp on the day of his recruit training graduation ceremony.

In the statement that was released on Thursday, January 5, the entertainment company said it would be difficult to store all the gifts and letters at the military training centre and may get easily lost. The firm then asked the fans to leave their warm messages on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY. It will be easier for the company to assist in making sure that the artist is able to check the messages himself.

BIGHIT MUSIC began the letter by thanking BTS Army for all their support and cooperation when Jin entered military in December. The record label then explained that the artist is currently performing his duties and responsibilities at a training camp with regular military personnel.

Here is the Complete Statement from BIGHIT MUSIC

Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you to all the fans who always give their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support, BTS member Jin has entered the military in December and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day of his enlistment. We would like to share additional information for fans to keep note of throughout Jin's military service period. Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them, and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure that Jin is able to check himself all the warm messages that fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY. Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he finishes his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. We would also like to ask for your cooperation during Jin's recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back in good health. Our company will also strive to provide all support he needs during this time. Thank you.

Fans' Reactions

Immediately after BIGHIT MUSIC released the statement, BTS Army and other fans of the K-pop idol shared their opinion about it on various social media platforms. Here are a few of them.

Please leave Jin alone, I know we missed him but we need to respect his privacy! This is the 2nd time bighit posted abt this issue. I miss Jin too, so much. but I'm won't shared any pictures of him in military camp. Please respect BTS.

Oh he's definitely getting teased by the whole training camp cuz of yall lmaooooo (I'm an army too but like chill guys he's fine and probably would appreciate a small break from the spotlight/stardom for a moment)

It must comfort #BTS_twt to know they "got ARMY right behind them when they say so" and will respect their wishes. That's the fan base I'm a part of. #jinmilitary #Namjoon

Is it really that hard to not send anything and to not engage with Jin military enlistment I really wanna know is it that hard to leave him alone.