"I Love You, I'm Scared": Chilling Texts from Students During Deadly Apalachee High School Shooting

A tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning left students and parents gripped by terror. Text messages sent during the chaos captured the intense fear and confusion.

The ordeal began shortly before 10:30 a.m. when Becky Van Der Walt received a chilling message from her son, Henry, a junior at the school. "I think there's a school shooting," Henry texted. "We heard gunshots and the police shouting ... We're all in hard lockdown." Just eight minutes later, Henry added, "I love you."

Erin Clark, another parent, received a similar distressing message from her son, Ethan. "School shooting rn ... I'm scared," Ethan wrote. "pls I'm not joking." Clark rushed from work, but Ethan's reply, "I love you," underscored the gravity of the situation.

Sonya Turner had just dropped off her daughter Abby when she received a message that confirmed her worst fears. "There's a real lockdown," Abby texted from her biology class. "idk how to explain it ... I heard shots but I don't anymore." Turner immediately contacted her husband, urging him to act quickly: "It's real. Go. Go. Go." For the next hour, Turner remained glued to her phone, sending messages to ensure her family's safety.

Turner texted Abby, "Where are you hiding?" Abby replied, "I'm behind a long desk." Turner's messages, filled with comfort and instructions, were an attempt to guide her daughter through the terrifying experience. Abby's responses reflected her paralyzing fear: "No I can't move ... I'm not aloud to mo[v]e."

Despite the horror, Ethan Clark and Abby Turner survived the ordeal, along with Turner's other daughter, Isabella.

What We Know About the Apalachee High School Shooting

The shooting at Apalachee High School claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, while nine others were injured. The suspect, 14-year-old Colt Gray, used an AR-style weapon in the attack and surrendered immediately. He was taken into custody within minutes.

According to reports, Gray's father, Colin Gray, 54, was arrested on multiple charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children. Authorities stated that Colin Gray had given his son an AR-15 style rifle as a gift.

Colt Gray was new to Apalachee High School, having only attended part of a day before the shooting. Wednesday marked his first full day at the school, according to Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. The investigation into the motive behind the attack is ongoing.