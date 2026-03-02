'I Cried': Maggie Gyllenhaal on Directing Jake, Tears and Long-Held Sibling Envy

Maggie Gyllenhaal directed brother Jake in The Bride!

Film releases March 6, 2026, in U.S.

Gyllenhaal discusses past jealousy of brother's fame.

The Bride! features Jessica Buckley, Christian Bale.

A hotel room, a call she postponed too long, and a confession about jealousy she has buried all her life - Maggie Gyllenhaal is upfront before The Bride! opens on March 6.

Maggy Gyllenhaal has once revealed she has directed her brother Jake, and when she asked him to appear in her Gothic romance The Bride!, she found herself crying even alone in a hotel room and fully convinced that she was too late.

At a speech to The New York Times February 28 before the March 6 release, she told them what happened in a candid manner. I waited until I was quite positive that requesting him to play this part in the film was the correct thing to do to request him, she said, and laughed that it is a pretty small part, a cameo, and is just a rook with her brain after all.

It is Closer Than Ever: A Sibling Relationship Re-created by Movie

Emotional weight that the ask had was unexpected, the filmmaker who released his debut The Lost Daughter featuring Jessie Buckley said.

It meant a lot to me, she said, as she had spent much of her early professional career establishing her identity apart from her father as a filmmaker Stephen Gyllenhaal, her mother as a screenwriter Naomi Achs and her brother who was a star of a major magnitude before she even found her way as a film director.

Their bonding has changed with the reunion. She affirmed they have never been alienated but we just have never been as close as we are currently.

On Envy, Emerald Fennell and Learning There Is Enough to Go Around

Gyllenhaal moved on to envy as well which she referred to as life long worry. She was quite open about having been latently jealous of her brother being an early stardom. Generally I have a lot of envy interest. I believe, there is a reason why it is a seven deadly sin. I like it as far as I want to see other people appearing in movies.

Admiration versus envy. What creates it? I believe it is mostly to see that you are hungry, like you want more, she said. The contact with the director of Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell, was helpful in breaking it: the collaboration liberated the competition in every direction and made one realize, No, no. We are even 100 percent on the same side.

Well, there is enough to share all right, at least I must have thought that when I was an underage girl and Jake was a film star right home. I cannot say I happened to be in touch with the envy, but there was, all right, concluded she.

The Bride!: Cast,Release and the Frankenstein Legacy

The Bride! will debut in the United Kingdom in London at the Empire Leicester Square on February 26 and in the United States on March 6, 2026, in IMAX through Warner Bros.

The 80 million dollars production, uses Jessica Buckley in the title, Christian Bale as the Monster of Frankenstein, Peter Marsgaard, Annette Bening, Penelope Cruz and Jake Gyllenhaal as Ronnie Reed. It is vaguely based on 1935 masterpiece bridal of Frankenstein, an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Mary Shelley in 1818.