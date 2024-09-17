Michigan Church Pastor Arrested for Placing Hidden Camera in Unisex Church Bathroom

A pastor at a Livingston County church has been arrested after he admitted to law enforcement that he placed a hidden camera in a unisex bathroom at the church.

On Friday, leaders from the 2|42 Community Church in Brighton alerted the Livingston County Sheriff's Office after church staff found a video recording device in a church bathroom, as reported by CBS News.

Pastor Admitted to Placing the Hidden Camera in the Bathroom to Record People Without Their Knowledge

Will Johnson, the church's worship pastor director, admitted to church leaders that he placed the camera in the bathroom intending to record people without their knowledge. He was fired from his position with the church.

Johnson, who worked with the church for five years, was arrested by the sheriff's office at his home in Howell and is being held at the Livingston County Jail. All electronic devices were seized from his home and will undergo forensic analysis.

Johnson Admitted to Targeting Church Staff, Volunteers Who Used the Bathroom

When interviewed by detectives, Johnson admitted to hiding a camera in a church bathroom periodically for the last two years and targeted specific people who were known to use that bathroom.

The sheriff's office says the bathroom was used by church staff and volunteers and was not typically accessible to the public. Detectives do not believe there are cameras hidden elsewhere in the church.

Church Leaders Issue Statement

In a statement posted on social media Sunday, church leaders said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by this crime and violation of our community. The protection, safety, and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority. We are fully cooperating with the sheriff's office as this is an ongoing investigation."

Johnson was arraigned Sunday on charges of surveilling an unclothed person, destruction of evidence and using a computer to commit a crime. He is being held on a $250,000 bond pending his next court appearance. The sheriff's office says all known victims have been identified and notified.