Hunter Emotionally Blackmailed 'Reluctant' Joe Biden into Blessing his Scandalous Fling with Brother's Widow

Hunter Biden convinced his father in 2017 to publicly approve his relationship with his late brother Beau's widow, Hallie Biden, by telling him it would be best for the grandchildren.

"'Dad,' I told him, 'if people find out, but they think you're not approving of this, it makes it seem wrong,' " Hunter Biden wrote in his new book, Beautiful Things, about his relationship with Hallie, according to Fox News.

Hunter Told His Father the Grandchildren Would Suffer

At the time, Biden had just left the White House after serving as the vice president for Barack Obama. Hunter, who was still married to his former wife Kathleen at the time of the affair, said he and Hallie were "incredibly lucky" that their family supported their unusual relationship after Beau died of cancer in May 2015.

Hunter told his father that his grandchildren would suffer and pay the price emotionally if he did not make a positive statement about his affair with Hallie. "'The kids have to know there's nothing wrong with this, and the one person who can tell them that is you,'" Hunter wrote in his upcoming book, which is slated to release on April 6.

Biden Was 'Reluctant' to Accept the Affair

According to Hunter, his father was "reluctant" to accept the affair but finally agreed to put out the following statement:

"We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them."

News of Hunter and Hallie's relationship became public in March 2017. The couple split up in 2019. "I was madly trying to hold on to a slice of my brother, and I think Hallie was doing the same," Hunter wrote about the relationship.

Last week, emails sent by Hunter's wife Kathleen Biden to him after finding out about the affair grabbed headlines, as previously reported. Kathleen found out about the relationship after discovering text messages Hunter and Hallie exchanged with each other on his iPad.