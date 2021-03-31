Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife's Emails After Finding Out About His Affair with Sister-In-Law Leaked from Laptop

Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Kathleen Biden, accused him of having an affair, being "emotionally abusive" and using Viagra after discovering about his relationship with his brother, Beau Biden's widow in emails obtained by Daily Mail.

According to the publication, Kathleen sent the emails in July 2016, after discovering romantic texts between her husband and Hallie Biden, Hunter's sister-in-law.

'I'm Leaving You Because You are Having an Affair'

In an email, obtained by Daily Mail, from Hunter's abandoned laptop, Kathleen accuses him of cheating and buying gifts for his mistress.

"I'm leaving you because you are having an affair and you have been emotionally abusive," Kathleen wrote in an email dated July 28, 2016. "You say you were surprised by my asking for a separation and needed time to process it. I was surprised when I found your bottles of Viagra and Cialis. I was surprised when I found airline purchases and jewelry purchases."

"It has taken a long time for me to process that the man I loved, the marriage that I thought I would be in for the rest of my life, is gone," she continued.

In the email, Kathleen also says that she forgave him for previous infidelity but this affair was the final straw. She also suggested that she had become suspicious of Hunter's infidelity but he responded by "telling me that I'm crazy" and "taunting" her about his late brother and his children.

"I have woken up to my reality. No one should be treated the way you have treated me. I won't take it anymore," she noted.

According to the article, Hunter coldly responded to the email, asking her not to send emails to his work address as his colleagues might read it. "So unbelievable that this is your response," she replied.

'You Continued to Cheat on Me'

In another email sent 10 days before the earlier one, Kathleen wrote,"Hunter, you cheated on me. You continued to cheat on me while I worked with [medical professionals] Kolmac, Debbie, etc to get you help,'

"Not only did you cheat on me, Viagra and Cialis, you actually bought her expensive gifts," she added. "I am stronger than you think. I'm not standing by while you treat me like dirt. I lost Beau, I lost my husband, I lost the family that I thought was mine. I continue to try and continue to feel like I am making things worse. I am finished."

How did Kathleen Find Out About Hunter and Hallie's Affair?

Hunter and Kathleen's relationship had been on the rocks since Beau died of brain cancer in May 2015. The couple had formally separated by October, according to their divorce papers. In Kathleen's court filings, she also accused Hunter of using drugs and prostitution. Kathleen filed for divorce on December 9, 2016, and his relationship with Hallie was publicly revealed on March 1 the following year.

In Hunter's new memoir, Beautiful Things, he reportedly revealed that Kathleen found out about his affair after coming across text messages on Hunter's old iPad. Kathleen, with whom Hunter has three grown daughters, decided to divorce him after learning about the affair.

In the 255-page book, out on April 6, Hunter says Kathleen found texts betraying the controversial relationship on his old iPad, according to a source who spoke to The Sun on Tuesday.

"The book admits that this was the final straw for Kathleen,' the publishing source told the paper. "She'd tried for years to help him beat his addiction to crack cocaine and booze. But then she found out he was sleeping with his brother's wife. She said he was a sicko."