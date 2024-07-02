Hunter Biden Sues Fox News for Airing Nude Images in "Revenge Porn" Miniseries

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is suing Fox News for broadcasting nude images of him in a miniseries. He claims this amounts to "revenge porn," according to court documents filed Monday.

The miniseries, titled "The Trial of Hunter Biden," aired in 2022 on Fox Nation, the network's online platform. The six-episode series, produced by the conservative broadcaster owned by Rupert Murdoch's family, dramatized a fictional criminal trial of Hunter Biden.

The series included a disclaimer stating it was fictional but depicted Biden being prosecuted for corruption. These accusations have been made by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who cite Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China. However, these claims have not led to any legal action.

The complaint states the series featured real images of Hunter Biden, including nude photos and images of him engaged in sexual acts. It alleges Fox News used these images to humiliate and tarnish Biden's reputation.

The images came from a laptop Hunter Biden left at a computer repair shop and never collected. The laptop's contents have circulated widely, fueling conspiracy theories and providing material for political opponents.

Fox News responded, calling the lawsuit "politically motivated" and without merit. The network stated Biden did not complain until April 2024. The series was removed shortly after his complaint as a precaution. Fox News emphasized their coverage is protected by the First Amendment and looks forward to defending their rights in court.

In June, Hunter Biden was convicted of illegal firearm possession in a federal trial, which highlighted his struggles with addiction. This trial brought renewed attention to the contents of the laptop.