'So Is Donald Trump' Trends on Social Media Post Hunter Biden's Conviction in Federal Gun Case

The conviction of Hunter Biden on three felony charges in his Delaware gun crimes trial has ignited a fierce debate between supporters of President Joe Biden and those of his rival, Donald Trump. Following the conviction, the phrase "So is Donald Trump" became a trending topic on social media, highlighting the ongoing political tensions.

Hunter Biden's Conviction Creates Stir

It is worth noting that Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony. A New York grand jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential election. This historic conviction adds another layer to the already charged political atmosphere.

In a historic verdict given in May, a panel of 12 Manhattan jurors said they unanimously agreed that the former president had falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 contest.

The conviction of Hunter corresponds to a significant setback for his father, President Joe Biden, both personally and politically, adding complications to his 2024 reelection bid. The implications of this conviction will rule heavily over the president's campaign against Trump, whom he has positioned as a challenge to the rule of law, are uncertain.

Social Media Reacts

Hours after Hunter's conviction, a debate stirred on social with #SoIsDonaldTrump. "Hunter Biden may be a felon but so is Donald Trump. Hunter isn't running for president. Convicted Felon Trump is," wrote an X user.

"What an asshole you are! Hunter is guilty & so is Donald Trump. So why the glee over Hunter? The system worked for both! A jury did their job! Why can't you accept both? If you say it works for one but not the other, you do not believe in the our constitutional system!" added another.

"So is Donald Trump your choice candidate or you prefer a felon Hunter and a pedo Biden?" wrote a user.

"So is Donald Trump. Hunter Biden cleaned up his act YEARS ago. Trump never will, and Trump will be a puppet for the fascists behind Project 2025 which will turn the US government into a fascist plutocracy," opined a user.