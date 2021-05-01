Hunter Biden Still Has Stake in Chinese Firm 100 Days into Dad's Presidency as He Fails to Keep Vow

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden still owns a stake in a Chinese equity firm despite a campaign pledge that neither he nor any of his family members would engage in any international business dealings, according to a new report. The senior Biden had promised during his presidential campaign that his family would not maintain any foreign business interests or get into overseas corporations.

According to documents reviewed by Fox News, Hunter, 50, has stake in a Chinese company that is co-owned by Bank of China, the state-controlled central bank. The news comes as Biden completed his 100 days in office on Thursday and once again points fingers at Biden and his continuous efforts to shield his son.

Hunter's China Links

According to a Fox News report, Hunter has a 10 percent stake in the Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Company, financial documents show. BHR Partners is co-owned by the Bank of China.

Asked why he had not divested, 100 days in to his father's presidency, the White House referenced spokeswoman Jen Psaki's comments in February, when she said it was taking time and then passed the buck. "He has been working to unwind his investment, but I would certainly point you — he's a private citizen," Psaki said at that time. "I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update."

This comes despite Joe Biden's pledge that none of his family members would engage in any international business dealings. "No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country," then-candidate Joe Biden had said in October 2019.

Hunter's Troubles Continue

When Biden made the comments in 2019, he was actually making a dig at his former President Donald Trump, who had hired daughter Ivanka and son-in law Jared Kushner as senior White House advisers. Trump later hired several of his family members in senior positions in his administration.

However, Biden himself seems to have failed to keep his promise, with him already completing 100 days in office. And most of the time Hunter has been a problem. Hunter's business dealings have long been given his father trouble and embarrassment, amid accusations that the he has been misusing his family name to engage in foreign dealing and several others things.

Hunter was previously on the Chinese firm's board before announcing in October 2019 that he would be stepping down over mounting scrutiny from his father's presidential bid. However, that doesn't seem to have happened because his ties still are intact although he may not be on the company's board.

Hunter also had business interest in Ukraine and Kazakhstan, leading to concern about influence peddling but the President has time and again said that he doesn't have any knowledge of his son's work.

Besides, Hunter appeared to be obsessed with making and starring in porn films with prostitutes, videos and photos from his now-leaked hard drive of his laptop show. The hard drive contains hundreds of pictures of naked women and naked selfies of Hunter, as well as dozens of videos. Test messages also reveal that he was highly into drugs and even had bottles of Viagra. Hunter later admitted that those times were a blur, but credits his sobriety and clean-living to his new wife Melissa Cohen.