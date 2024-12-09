Hunter Biden Accused of Ignoring His Six-Year-Old Daughter Navy, Still Refuses to Meet Her

Hunter Biden, son of outgoing President Joe Biden, has reportedly never met his six-year-old daughter Navy. Lunden Roberts, Navy's mother, alleges that Hunter continues to refuse any contact with the child.

Roberts, 54, was in a relationship with Hunter from 2016 to 2018. Navy was born during this time, but Hunter initially denied paternity. A court-ordered paternity test later confirmed that he is her father.

"He has missed out on so much in his daughter's life and hurt her in ways he'll never understand," Roberts told The Times of London. She expressed heartbreak over Hunter's absence, emphasizing that a father should not be the source of a child's first disappointment.

Roberts resides in Batesville, Arkansas, where she works for her father's gun manufacturing business. She claims that Hunter once maintained occasional Zoom calls with Navy but stopped them following the release of her recent tell-all book.

Joe Biden's Recognition

Last year, President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged Navy as one of his grandchildren. In a statement, he wrote, "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy." Despite this acknowledgment, Roberts asserts that Hunter and the Biden family have yet to take steps toward building a relationship with the child.

Roberts revealed that Navy frequently asks about her father and is eager to meet him and other family members. She described the situation as heartbreaking, adding, "They're unable to step forward and be a part of her life for reasons I can't explain."

Past Encounters

Roberts first met Joe Biden during his tenure as vice president. She recounted how he visited her family home when Hunter was grappling with addiction. Reflecting on that time, Roberts noted, "I saw the pain on Joe's face as he watched his son fight this battle."

Hunter, who has been open about his struggles with substance abuse, wrote in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things that he had no memory of Roberts. She called this claim "the greatest public gaslighting of all time."

Lingering Disappointment

Roberts told The Times that she feels sorrow for both Navy and Hunter. "It's very sad," she said, adding that while Hunter was battling addiction, he was still an adult capable of making decisions. She hopes he will eventually choose to be part of Navy's life.

The Biden family has not commented further on the matter. Meanwhile, Roberts continues to raise her daughter, hopeful for a future where Navy's questions about her father will be answered.

The story of Hunter Biden and his estranged daughter sheds light on the complexities of family, addiction, and accountability—issues that remain unresolved in this high-profile case.