A Hundred Memories to Premiere on Saturday; A Complete Guide

A Hundred Memories episode 1 will air on JTBC on Saturday (September 13) at 10:30 PM KST. The premiere episode will introduce viewers to Kim Da Mi as Go Young Rye, a dedicated bus hostess. Shin Ye Eun will appear as Seo Jong Hee, a charming and confident newcomer. Heo Nam Jun will play Han Jae Pil, a third-generation chaebol heir.

Explaining the team of this romance drama, writer Yang Hee Seung said the mini-series features a serious female friendship. It depicts the strong bond between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee. The drama then shows how the arrival of Han Jae Pil affects their relationship.

"I wanted to depict a serious female friendship in this drama. That's why I used the keyword 'first love.' Because first love is an exciting, desperate, and powerful memory for everyone. Although their first loves overlap, as if by a twist of fate. I hoped that Young Rye and Jong Hee would show the depth and growth of their relationship as they overcame those complications," she shared.

A Hundred Memories is a new romance drama starring Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun. It revolves around the friendship between two young bus attendants and their shared first love. The mini-series takes viewers through the strong bond between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee that changes with the arrival of Han Jae Pil.

Here is everything to know about A Hundred Memories episode 1, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Hundred Memories Episode 1:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The premiere episode will mark the beginning of a love triangle between Go Young Rye, Seo Jong Hee, and Han Jae Pil. According to the production team, the chapter will feature the start of a fateful relationship between the trio. The producers asked viewers to watch the first episode to know how their encounter changes their relationship.

"Today's episode will mark the beginning of the fateful story of Young Rye, Jong Hee, and Jae Pil. The moment when the three of them coincidentally meet at the theater is the start of that story. We hope that you'll join us for the first episode to find out why a situation arose where [Jae Pil] covered their mouth during their first meeting, as well as what sorts of changes will be caused by that encounter," the production team teased.