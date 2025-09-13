Confidence Queen Episode 3 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Confidence Queen episode 3 will air on TV Chosun on Saturday (September 13) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will feature a reunion between Park Min Young and her Marry My Husband co-star Lee Yi Kyung. This episode introduces Lee Yi Kyung as Yoo Myung Han, a well-known art critic with dark desires. This villainous man will be Yoon Yi Rang's next target.

People in Korea can watch this crime comedy drama on TV or stream it on Coupang Play. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Prime Video.

The mini-series is a remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama, Confidence Man JP. It revolves around three con artists as they target individuals from every field. The K-drama is set against the backdrop of the financial and real estate sectors. Screenwriter Hong Seung Hyun wrote the script with Kim Da Hye. It is scheduled to air a new episode on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday.

The K-drama stars Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk. Min Young portrays Yoon Yi Rang, the team leader with an IQ of 165. Jong Hyuk appears as Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of this team of con artists. Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise.

Here is everything to know about Confidence Queen episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Confidence Queen episode 3:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Yoon Yi Rang flirting with Yoo Myung Han during a dinner date. Yoon Yi Rang introduces herself to Yoo Myung Han as a buyer who plans to purchase a world-class auction house. Initially, Yoo Myung Han responds to Yoon Yi Rang's attempts to seduce him with cheesy comments and an eager expression. But the atmosphere eventually changes with Yoo Myung Han's cold gaze.

"Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung's strong and instinctive teamwork resulted in hilarious and explosive back-and-forth chemistry. We hope that you'll make sure to tune in for this scene, in which Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung made up their minds to be hilarious," the production team shared.

Actor Lee Yi Kyung recently dished about his cameo appearance in the upcoming episodes of this mini-series. He asked viewers to watch the K-drama this week to find out what kind of relationship Yoo Myung Han will share with Yoon Yi Rang.

I will be making a special appearance in Confidence Queen due to my connection to Park Min Young. Thanks to our previous experience working together for Marry My Husband, we were able to maintain great chemistry and have fun during filming this time as well. Even though filming took longer than expected, the cast and crew all welcomed me warmly at every shoot. I was able to enjoy filming. In Marry My Husband, I was a cruel husband to Park Min Young. Please look forward to finding out what kind of chemistry Park Min Young and I will have in Confidence Queen.