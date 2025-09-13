Twelve Ending, Episode 8 (Finale): What Lies Ahead for Angels?

Twelve episode 8 will air on KBS2 on Sunday (September 14) at 9:20 PM KST. The long-lost four angels will make a dramatic appearance in this chapter. According to the production team, these four angels are currently under the influence of evil forces. They will attack their fellow angels in the upcoming episode.

The newly released stills introduce Na In Woo as Han Woo. His steady strength reflects the powerful actions of an ox. Bae Yoo Ram portrays To Seon Saeng and features the quick instincts of his character, representing a rabbit. Han Ye Ji plays Yang Mi and exudes the gentle charisma of a sheep. Lastly, Han Jae In appears as Dal Gi and showcases sharp moments like a rooster.

The fantasy action superhero television drama stars Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mi Na, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Jihye, and Regina Lei. Screenwriter Kim Bong Han penned the script with Ma Dong Seok. Director Kang Dae Gyu directed this K-drama with Han Yun Seon.

Twelve Cast

Ma Dong Seok appears in the mini-series as Tae San, the angels' leader. He symbolises the tiger from the 12 zodiac animals. Tae San teams up with other angels to protect humans from evil spirits after they were released from a seal that was placed thousands of years ago. Park Hyung Sik plays Ogui, an evil force awakened from its seal. He symbolises a crow. Seo In Guk portrays Won Seung, a nimble trickster. He symbolises a monkey and dreams of becoming the next leader of angels.

Lee Joo Bin appears as Mir, an angel with special powers sealed due to a war that took place thousands of years ago. She symbolises the dragon. Go Kyu Pil features Don Yi, an angel who works as a nurse at an oriental medicine clinic. He symbolises the pig and assists angel Bang Wool, an angel symbolizing the snake. Kang Mina transforms into Gang Ji, an angel who is determined to protect humans. She symbolises a dog.

Sung Yoo Bin portrays Jwi Dol, an angel known for his quick judgment. He symbolises the rat and plays an indispensable role in all the activities of the angels. Ahn Ji Hye plays Mal Sook, an angel with incredible strength. She symbolises the horse. Rookie actress Regina Lei will appear as angel Bang Wool. She will feature an oriental medicine doctor. Veteran actor Sung Dong Il will portray Ma Rok, a human and the manager of 12 angels. He assists the angels in protecting humanity and the world.

How to Watch?

In South Korea, this K-drama airs on KBS2 and streams on U+ Mobile TV. International Korean drama lovers can watch this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Twelve: