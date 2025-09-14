A Hundred Memories First Impressions: Episode 2 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Hundred Memories episode 2 will air on JTBC on Sunday (September 14) at 10:30 PM KST. Go Young Rye will find herself in crisis in the upcoming chapter. The newly released stills hint at trouble for her as they show her having a serious conversation with her boss, Noh Sang Sik. According to the production team, an upcoming incident would deepen the friendship between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee.

A Hundred Memories is a new romance drama starring Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun. It revolves around the friendship between two young bus attendants and their shared first love. The mini-series takes viewers through the strong bond between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee, which changes with the arrival of Han Jae Pil.

Here is everything to know about A Hundred Memories episode 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the second episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Hundred Memories Episode 2:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The second episode will feature trouble for Go Young Rye. The newly released stills show her asking for a favor from her boss, Noh Sang Sik. But the inflexible Noh Sang Sik does everything by the book and refuses to help her. Seo Jong Hyun overheard their conversation with a serious expression. She helped her colleague in every possible way.

"[In the next episode], an incident occurs that will make Young Rye and Jong Hee feel the urgent weight of reality. And just like the dormitory diarrhea incident from the previous episode, this incident will become a catalyst that deepens their friendship further. This time, Young Rye will pull out a card that seems to have a hidden story behind it for Young Rye's sake. To find out what that choice is, please wait for the A Hundred Memories bus together with us," the production team teased.

First Impressions

A Hundred Memories' pilot episode did really well and was interesting. I enjoyed this drama more than I thought I would.

I already watched the first episode of that drama. This show will be the same—two women tangled up over one man. They may say they love the woman, but in the end, it'll all lead back to the man.

checked out a hundred memories and hmm, not quite sure about it yet, but can see myself not keeping up with it sadly