Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 7 Recap, Review, and Reactions

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7 primarily focused on teamwork rather than palace politics. Everybody in the palace, including the King and the officials, was focused on the cooking competition between the Ming cooks and the royal chefs of Joseon. King Lee Heon did everything to help Chef Yeon Ji Young win this prestigious competition.

The duo did not spend much time in the palace because they were on an adventurous trip to the mountains. At the beginning of this chapter, the chef was busy brainstorming ideas for the competition. At last, she came up with a bright idea to win the competition. But to execute it, she needed a pressure cooker, which did not exist in the Joseon era.

Yeon Ji Young shared her concerns with Lee Heon and requested that he help her find a talented craftsman. He promised to help her and asked Eunuch Yoon Choon Sik about Master Craftsman Jang Choon Saeng. After gathering all possible information about the craftsman, the King asked Im Song Jae, Shin Soo Hyuk, and Gong Gil to accompany the chef to the mountains.

However, the King quickly changed his mind and decided to join the chef on her trip to meet the craftsman. He made Im Song Jae in charge of the palace matters and left. At the end of their adventurous trip, the chef and team met Jang Choon Saeng and tried to convince him. Unfortunately, their unpleasant first meeting led to disappointment.

The Showdown

Later, the chef used her cooking skills to convince the master craftsman. Impressed by her talent, the craftsman agreed to make the pressure cooker for her. When the craftsman was busy making the pressure cooker with help from Gong Gil, the King, the chef, and Shin Soo Hyuk went to the mountains to collect fresh ingredients. By the time they returned, the pressure cooker was ready.

However, a group of masked men surrounded the craftsman's house and tried to attack the chef. With timely interference from the craftsman, the King, and the team safely reached the palace just before the competition. The upcoming chapter will focus on the fierce competition between Ming cooks and the royal chefs of Joseon.

Reviews and Reactions

This kdrama is healing my terrible attention span I SWEAR it deserves all the hype and recognition it is and it will be getting.

I swear there's something more abt this eunuch more than what we are being shown so far. Either he knows or hide something or maybe he has anything to do with the time slip. I just know his role is not small.

This show is actually insane... like how every single episode is outdoing the last?? The whole team is cooking so hard, they deserve endless love and all the appreciation.

The longest weekdays of my life. I feel like I'm going crazy waiting for the new episodes to come. Btw this edit slaps, so gooddd.