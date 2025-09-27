A Hundred Memories Episode 5: Everything We Know So Far

A Hundred Memories episode 5 will air on JTBC on Saturday (September 27) at 10:30 PM KST. Go Young Rye, Seo Jong Hee, and Han Jae Pil will get together for a special outing. The newly released stills show them cycling and spending quality time together. According to the production team, Young Rye might take this opportunity to express her feelings to Jae Pil.

A Hundred Memories is an ongoing romance drama starring Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun. It revolves around the friendship between two young bus attendants and their shared first love. The mini-series takes viewers through the strong bond between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee. It changes with the arrival of Han Jae Pil.

Here is everything to know about A Hundred Memories episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Hundred Memories Episode 5:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The third episode of this romance drama will follow Young Rye, Jong Hee, and Jae Pil as they enjoy a special day together. The newly released stills show them having fun while riding bicycles. A photo shows Young Rye and Jae Pil sitting together, making viewers wonder if she will confess her feelings to him. Watch A Hundred Memories episode 5 on Saturday (September 27) at 10:30 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for them.

"The three young people, who were unable to hide their feelings of attraction to one another even amidst their crossed wires, will get together once again for a special day. Please stay tuned to find out whether Young Rye, who is sitting alone with Jae Pil, will be able to be honest for once—and where the three characters' love and friendship will lead," the producers teased.