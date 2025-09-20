A Hundred Memories Episode 3 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Hundred Memories episode 3 will air on JTBC on Saturday (September 20) at 10:30 PM KST. Go Young Rye, Seo Jong Hee, Han Jae Pil, and Ma Sang Chul will enjoy a double date this week. According to the production team, the upcoming third episode will deliver an exciting story while featuring a quadruple blind date.

A Hundred Memories is an ongoing romance drama starring Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun. It revolves around the friendship between two young bus attendants and their shared first love. The mini-series takes viewers through the strong bond between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee, which changes after the arrival of Han Jae Pil.

Here is everything to know about A Hundred Memories episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the third episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Hundred Memories Episode 3:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The third episode will feature trouble for Jong Hee as the newly released stills capture her uncomfortable expression as a mysterious group blocks her path. An image shows Sang Chul affectionately looking at Young Rye. Meanwhile, Jae Pil helps Young Rye while she struggles with roller skating.

"Set against the backdrop of a music cafe and a roller skating rink, signature locations that were filled with the explosive energy of the youth [of that generation], Episode 3 will tell an exciting story that evokes memories from the 1980s, from the partner selection process used during group blind dates of that era to the matched couples going on a double date. Please join us in seeing how the characters' emotions build as they find themselves stuck between love and friendship," the production team teased.

Another set of stills shows Young Rye getting ready for another date. Jong Hee, Lim Ho Sook, and other bus attendants help her get ready for the date. Ho Sook picks out an outfit, Jong Hee helps Young Rye with her makeup, and another bus attendant dyes her nails.

"In Episode 3, heart-fluttering romantic feelings will blossom between Young Rye, Jong Hee, Jae Pil, and Sang Chul after their school uniform group blind date. Viewers will be reminded of their own memories of laughing together with friends, even amidst an exhausting day, and feeling their heart race in front of their first love. However, there will also be unexpected variables that are the opposite of this shining light of youth, and as they become intertwined all at once, the plot will become even more intriguing. Please look forward to it," the producers teased.