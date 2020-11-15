On November 14, a huge fireball streaked across the skies of the United States. The fireball was so bright that it literally scared residents in the area. Soon after the sighting, residents in the area reported the event to the International Meteor Organization (IMO). Most of the people who witnessed the event claimed that the fireball was incredibly big, and it produced huge light in the skies.

"I've seen shooting stars in the past, but this one was much larger than anything I've seen before. It honestly frightened me and my girlfriend," wrote Eric on the IMO website, after reporting the sighting.

Another eyewitness named Ben claimed that the meteor that burned up in the atmosphere could be the biggest shooting star that he has ever seen in his life. These eyewitnesses also claimed that the fireball produced green and orange light in the atmosphere, that lasted only for one or two seconds.

What Are Fireballs?

According to space scientists, fireballs are nothing but small meteors and other space bodies that burn up in the skies while entering the earth's atmosphere. According to the International Meteor Organization that was formed in 1998, these fireballs usually appear brighter than normal.

"Fireballs are meteors that appear brighter than normal. Due to the velocity at which they strike the Earth's atmosphere, fragments larger than one millimeter has the capability to produce a bright flash as they streak through the heavens above. These bright meteors are what we call fireballs and they often strike fear and awe for those who witness them," IMO says on their website.

On the other hand, conspiracy theorists suggest that earth has entered a thick debris field, and it could be the reason behind an increase in meteor entry and asteroid close approaches. These conspiracy theorists believe that this rise in asteroid close approaches could be indicating the arrival of Nibiru, the rogue space body that could cause apocalypse on planet earth.