People living in the northeast of the United States, and the southeast of Canada were baffled to see a fireball exploding in the night skies. The blast was so bright, and it produced pure green light in the sky.

Meteor That Looked Like Missile

Interestingly, this fireball had an orange tail, and at the first glance, several residents feared that a missile has been fired by some enemy nation. People who witnessed the sighting soon reported it to the International Meteor Organization (IMO).

"It was the most amazing thing I have ever seen in my life. I have seen a shooting star before and this was much, much, different," said Rachel, a resident who witnessed the incident.

What are Fireballs?

The object that burned out in the United States recently literally looked like a fireball, and it produced a spectacular light in the skies. On their website, the International Meteor Organization reveals that fireballs are nothing but meteors burning up in the atmosphere of the earth.

As these space rocks and meteors enter the earth's atmosphere, air seeps into the pockets of these space bodies, pushing them apart, and causing them to explode.

"Fireballs are meteors that appear brighter than normal. Fireballs actually occur every day all over the Earth. To the individual though, they are a rare spectacle that is witnessed very few times per lifetime. It must be remembered that fireballs also occur during the day or on a cloudy night. They also occur over the ocean or over uninhabited portions of land," says IMO on their website.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that the rise in the number of asteroid close approaches and meteor hits are the indication of the arrival of Nibiru, a hypothetical planet that could hit the earth and result in an apocalypse. According to these conspiracy theorists, earth has entered a thick debris field which is indicating the arrival of the rogue planet.