The award season continues in South Korea. The KBS Drama Awards, which is scheduled to be held at 8.30 PM KST on December 31, has announced the list of hosts for the grand evening. Jo Bo Ah of Tale of Nine Tailed fame, Lee Sang Yeob of Once Again fame and KBS announcer Do Kyung Wan will be the masters of ceremony.
The award event will be streamed online without an audience due to COVID-19 restrictions. The three hosts have been part of KBS shows and dramas. Do Kyung Wan is well known for his hosting of the popular show The Return of Superman. Jo Bo Ah has acted in the KBS drama Forest. Lee Sang Yeob played the lead role in the KBS drama Once Again.
More information on KBS Drama Awards 2020 is available on the event's official website. Click here for more details.
The award ceremony is organized by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and the event is annually held on December 31 since 1987. The grand prize is given to the best actor and best actress. In 2019, the best actor award was won by Kang Ha Neul for When the Camellia Blooms. Best Actress award was bagged by Cho Yeo Jeong for Woman of 9.9 Billion drama.
Here is the list of KBS dramas in completion.
Monday-Tuesday Dramas
- Born Again
- To All The Guys Who Loved Me
- Zombie Detective
Thursday-Wednesday Dramas
- Forest
- Meow, the Secret Boy
- Fix You
- Into The Ring
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
- Cheat On Me, If You Can
Weekend Dramas
- Once Again
- Homemade Love Story
Daily Dramas
- Fatal Promise
- Brilliant Heritage
- A Man in a Veil
- No Matter What
Drama Special / Short Dramas
- How to Buy a Friend
- Modern Girl
- Crevasse
- The Teacher
- The Joys and Sorrows of Work
- The Reason Why I Can't Tell You
- My Lilac
- A Jaunt
- While You're Away
- Traces of Love
- One Night
Here are the main categories of the award
Grand Prize
Top Excellence in Acting Award
Excellence in Acting Award
Best Supporting Actor/Actress
Best New Actor/Actress
Best Young Actor/Actress
Best Actor/Actress in a One-Act/Special/Short Drama
PD Award, given to the best actor or actress, as determined by PDs
Best Writer
Special Award
Achievement Award
Popularity Award
Netizen Award - actor/actress with most online votes on KBS' website
Best Couple Award - best drama couple as voted by the registered users of KBS website