The award season continues in South Korea. The KBS Drama Awards, which is scheduled to be held at 8.30 PM KST on December 31, has announced the list of hosts for the grand evening. Jo Bo Ah of Tale of Nine Tailed fame, Lee Sang Yeob of Once Again fame and KBS announcer Do Kyung Wan will be the masters of ceremony.

The award event will be streamed online without an audience due to COVID-19 restrictions. The three hosts have been part of KBS shows and dramas. Do Kyung Wan is well known for his hosting of the popular show The Return of Superman. Jo Bo Ah has acted in the KBS drama Forest. Lee Sang Yeob played the lead role in the KBS drama Once Again.

More information on KBS Drama Awards 2020 is available on the event's official website. Click here for more details.

The award ceremony is organized by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and the event is annually held on December 31 since 1987. The grand prize is given to the best actor and best actress. In 2019, the best actor award was won by Kang Ha Neul for When the Camellia Blooms. Best Actress award was bagged by Cho Yeo Jeong for Woman of 9.9 Billion drama.

Here is the list of KBS dramas in completion.

Monday-Tuesday Dramas

Born Again

To All The Guys Who Loved Me

Zombie Detective

Thursday-Wednesday Dramas

Forest

Meow, the Secret Boy

Fix You

Into The Ring

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Cheat On Me, If You Can

Weekend Dramas

Once Again

Homemade Love Story

Daily Dramas

Fatal Promise

Brilliant Heritage

A Man in a Veil

No Matter What

Drama Special / Short Dramas

How to Buy a Friend

Modern Girl

Crevasse

The Teacher

The Joys and Sorrows of Work

The Reason Why I Can't Tell You

My Lilac

A Jaunt

While You're Away

Traces of Love

One Night

Here are the main categories of the award

Grand Prize

Top Excellence in Acting Award

Excellence in Acting Award

Best Supporting Actor/Actress

Best New Actor/Actress

Best Young Actor/Actress

Best Actor/Actress in a One-Act/Special/Short Drama

PD Award, given to the best actor or actress, as determined by PDs

Best Writer

Special Award

Achievement Award

Popularity Award

Netizen Award - actor/actress with most online votes on KBS' website

Best Couple Award - best drama couple as voted by the registered users of KBS website