The Golden Disc Awards 2020 has announced the lineup of artists. The ceremony is scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2021. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event will be held without an audience. It will be aired on Dec. 31 on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. With nominees announced earlier this month, now the performer lineup has been announced.
Accordingly, top Kpop groups including BTS, GOT7, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TWICE, NU'EST, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, and Oh My Girl will perform during the 35th Golden Disc Awards ceremony. Due to safety concerns performances will be pre-recorded.
Digital Song Division/Album Division
These artistes are also are the nominees of Bonsang [Main Award]. Up to 12 artistes will be awarded with Bonsang award. On January 9 awards will be given on the Digital Song Division and awards for Album Division will be presented on January 10.
Nominations were based on the songs and albums released between November 2019 and November 2020. Albums with at least six tracks, excluding intros, outros and instrumentals have been taken into account. OSTs and project songs from TV programs also have been excluded. Popularity award is determined by public voting. Fans can cast their votes here till Dec. 31, 2020 till 11:59 PM KST.
The hosts for Golden Disc Awards also have been announced. On January 9, Park So Dam and Lee Seung Gi will host the show and on January 10 Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung will grace the occasion. Here is the complete list of nominees for the 35th Golden Disc Awards.
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
Apink – Dumhdurum
Baek Ji Young – No love, No Heartbreak
Baek Yerin – Square (2017)
BLACKPINK – How You Like That
BOL4 – Leo (Feat. Baekhyun)
BTS – Dynamite
CHANGMO – METEOR
Davichi – Dear.
Hwang In Wook – Sad Drinking
Hwasa – Maria
ITZY – WANNABE
IU – Blueming
Jessi – NUNUNANA
Jin Minho – half
Park Jin Young – When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)
Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il – Goodbye List
Lee Hi – HOLO
Lim Young Woong – Trust in me
MAMAMOO – HIP
MC MONG – FAME (Feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)
M.C the MAX – BLOOM
Noel – Late Night
Oh My Girl – Nonstop
OVAN – I Need You
Red Velvet – Psycho
Sin Ye Young – why break up?
Sunmi – pporappippam
TWICE – MORE & MORE
VIBE – Call me back
Zico – Any Song
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
AB6IX – VIVID
ATEEZ – ZERO : FEVER Part.1
Baekhyun – Delight
BLACKPINK – THE ALBUM
BTS – MAP OF THE SOUL : 7
CRAVITY – HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2.
EXO – OBSESSION
EXO-SC – 1 Billion Views
GOT7 – DYE
ITZY – Not Shy
IU – Love poem
Kai – KAI
Kang Daniel – MAGENTA
Kim Ho Joong – We Are Family
MAMAMOO – TRAVEL
MONSTA X – FATAL LOVE
NCT – RESONANCE Pt.1
NCT 127 – NCT #127 Neo Zone
NU'EST – The Table
Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – Monster
SEVENTEEN – Heng:garæ
Stray Kids – IN生 (IN LIFE)
Suho – Self-Portrait
Super Junior-K.R.Y – When We Were Us
SuperM – Super One
Taemin – Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1
TXT – The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY
TWICE – MORE & MORE
Wonho – Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – EQUAL
Rookie Artist of the Year
CRAVITY
DRIPPIN
ENHYPEN
H&D
Kim Ho Joong
Lee Eun Sang
MCND
Sin Ye Young
TOO
TREASURE
WEi
Popularity Award
Apink
ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
BTS
CRAVITY
Davichi
ENHYPEN
EXO
GOT7
ITZY
IU
Kang Daniel
Kim Ho Joong
Lee Hi
Lim Young Woong
MAMAMOO
MONSTA X
NCT
NU'EST
Oh My Girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Sunmi
Super Junior-K.R.Y.
TREASURE
TWICE
TXT
Zico