The Golden Disc Awards 2020 has announced the lineup of artists. The ceremony is scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2021. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event will be held without an audience. It will be aired on Dec. 31 on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. With nominees announced earlier this month, now the performer lineup has been announced.

Accordingly, top Kpop groups including BTS, GOT7, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TWICE, NU'EST, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, and Oh My Girl will perform during the 35th Golden Disc Awards ceremony. Due to safety concerns performances will be pre-recorded.

Digital Song Division/Album Division

These artistes are also are the nominees of Bonsang [Main Award]. Up to 12 artistes will be awarded with Bonsang award. On January 9 awards will be given on the Digital Song Division and awards for Album Division will be presented on January 10.

Nominations were based on the songs and albums released between November 2019 and November 2020. Albums with at least six tracks, excluding intros, outros and instrumentals have been taken into account. OSTs and project songs from TV programs also have been excluded. Popularity award is determined by public voting. Fans can cast their votes here till Dec. 31, 2020 till 11:59 PM KST.

The hosts for Golden Disc Awards also have been announced. On January 9, Park So Dam and Lee Seung Gi will host the show and on January 10 Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung will grace the occasion. Here is the complete list of nominees for the 35th Golden Disc Awards.

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

Apink – Dumhdurum

Baek Ji Young – No love, No Heartbreak

Baek Yerin – Square (2017)

BLACKPINK – How You Like That

BOL4 – Leo (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – Dynamite

CHANGMO – METEOR

Davichi – Dear.

Hwang In Wook – Sad Drinking

Hwasa – Maria

ITZY – WANNABE

IU – Blueming

Jessi – NUNUNANA

Jin Minho – half

Park Jin Young – When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)

Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il – Goodbye List

Lee Hi – HOLO

Lim Young Woong – Trust in me

MAMAMOO – HIP

MC MONG – FAME (Feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)

M.C the MAX – BLOOM

Noel – Late Night

Oh My Girl – Nonstop

OVAN – I Need You

Red Velvet – Psycho

Sin Ye Young – why break up?

Sunmi – pporappippam

TWICE – MORE & MORE

VIBE – Call me back

Zico – Any Song

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

AB6IX – VIVID

ATEEZ – ZERO : FEVER Part.1

Baekhyun – Delight

BLACKPINK – THE ALBUM

BTS – MAP OF THE SOUL : 7

CRAVITY – HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2.

EXO – OBSESSION

EXO-SC – 1 Billion Views

GOT7 – DYE

ITZY – Not Shy

IU – Love poem

Kai – KAI

Kang Daniel – MAGENTA

Kim Ho Joong – We Are Family

MAMAMOO – TRAVEL

MONSTA X – FATAL LOVE

NCT – RESONANCE Pt.1

NCT 127 – NCT #127 Neo Zone

NU'EST – The Table

Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – Monster

SEVENTEEN – Heng:garæ

Stray Kids – IN生 (IN LIFE)

Suho – Self-Portrait

Super Junior-K.R.Y – When We Were Us

SuperM – Super One

Taemin – Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1

TXT – The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY

TWICE – MORE & MORE

Wonho – Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – EQUAL

Rookie Artist of the Year

CRAVITY

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

H&D

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Eun Sang

MCND

Sin Ye Young

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

Popularity Award

Apink

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

BTS

CRAVITY

Davichi

ENHYPEN

EXO

GOT7

ITZY

IU

Kang Daniel

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Hi

Lim Young Woong

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT

NU'EST

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Sunmi

Super Junior-K.R.Y.

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

Zico