The 2024 awards season is in full swing, and the SBS Drama Awards is here with a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. The 2024 SBS Drama Awards, hosted by television personality Shin Dong Yup, Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon, and WJSN member Bona, will air live on SBS Saturday (December 21) at 8:35 PM KST. The ceremony could also be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel.

Hosted at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, the 2024 SBS Drama Award will honor excellence in television dramas across 12 categories, with titles divided into either drama or comedy for voting consideration. The most exciting award category of this glam event is Daesang (Grand Prize). The nominees for it are Flex x Cop star Ahn Bo Hyun, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection actor Hwang Jung Eum, Connection star Ji Sung, Good Partner actress Jang Nara, The Fiery Priest, actor Kim Nam Gil, and The Judge From Hell star Park Shin Hye.

How to Watch the 2024 SBS Drama Awards Live Online?

The annual award ceremony will take place at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 8:35 PM KST. K-drama lovers in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony on TV. Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK, can watch the award show on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings:

US - 6:35 AM

Canada - 6:35 AM

Australia - 10:05 PM

New Zealand - 12:35 AM

Japan - 8:35 PM

Mexico - 5:35 AM

Brazil - 8:35 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:35 PM

India - 5:05 PM

Indonesia - 6:35 PM

Singapore - 7:35 PM

China - 7:35 PM

Europe - 12:35 PM

France - 12:35 PM

Spain - 12:35 PM

UK - 11:35 AM

South Africa - 1:35 PM

Philippines - 7:35 PM

Presenters

Kim Yo Han and Im Se Mi are gearing up to appear in the first rugby-based sports drama, TRY: We Become Miracles. They are joining the presenters' lineup this year. Actress Kim Bo Ra and actor Jang Dong Yoon are all set to entertain their fans with the upcoming drama La Mante. They will present awards to the winners of SBS Drama Awards 2024.

Jeon Yeo Been and Namgoong Min, who will star in the romance drama Our Film, will join the presenters' lineup. Lomon, who is cast in the upcoming drama Human Starting from Today, will present awards during the glam event. Kim Ji Hoon, BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Kim Do Hoon, and Kim Yoon Hye are the other presenters.

Performers

The Fiery Priest 2 cast members BIBI, Ahn Chang Hwan, and Go Kyu Pil will set the stage on fire with their epic collaboration. The trio will entertain their fans with a live rendition of the hit digital single Bam Yang Gang. The song was a viral hit this year. It topped both domestic and international music charts.

Dance crew La Chica will light up the stage with their creative, unique, and exclusive Carol dance routine. They will open the award show with their grand performance. The viewers can expect surprise performances by the dance crew members. They could entertain their fans with K-pop dance remix performances.

Girl group (G)I-DLE will perform several of their hit songs, like Fate and Super Lady. The organizers have teased a special performance by the cast members of the upcoming SBS dramas. K-drama lovers can watch the show to see the cast members and dramas involved in this special stage performance.