MBC Announces Cancellation of 2024 Entertainment Awards Following Muan Plane Crash

MBC has announced the cancellation of its year-end award show, the 2024 Entertainment Awards, following the Muan plane crash. The broadcasting channel revealed that the annual award show will not take place this year because the network will air special news coverage on the plane crash.

The awards ceremony was scheduled to air on Sunday (December 29). Jun Hyun Moo, Hyeri, and Lee Jang Woo were confirmed to host the glam event. Hyun Moo has been hosting the event since 2016. The television personality has won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. Hyeri was planning to return as the host after five years. She co-hosted the annual award ceremony with Jun Hyun Moo and Seungri in 2018. Jang Woo was preparing his debut as a host this year.

Earlier this month, the broadcasting channel revealed the nominees for the Best Couple Award. The nominees are Yang Se Hyung and Park Na Rae for Save Me! Holmes, Kian84, Kim Dae Ho and Lee Jang Woo for I Live Alone, Yoo Jae Suk and Haha for Hangout with Yoo, Song Ji Eun and Park Wi for Omniscient Interfering View, Shin Gi Ru, Lee Guk Joo, and Poongja for Omniscient Interfering View, and Kian84, Pani Bottle, and Teo Yoo for I'm Born to Play Music.

The award categories include Best Producers, Best Couples, Best Families, Best Entertainers, Best MCs, Best Screenwriters, Best Challengers, and Best Scene Stealers of the Year. MBC will air the annual award ceremony live on Sunday (December 29).

A Boeing 737-800, carrying 175 passengers and six crew, skidded along the runway before smashing into a wall at an airport in South Korea on Sunday (December 29). The airplane burst into flames after striking a concrete wall at a high speed. The incident occurred at around 9:00 am on Sunday morning shortly after landing at the Muan international airport.