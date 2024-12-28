Here is some good news for Korean drama lovers worldwide. They can welcome 2025 with their favorite television stars as the KBS Drama Awards 2024 will air on New Year's Eve. The annual award show will celebrate some of the best works from this year's drama world, including Iron Family and Beauty and Mr. Romantic.

The star-studded event will mainly focus on television dramas telecast on KBS between October 2023 and October 2024. The star-studded evening will recognize several talented actors, directors, screenwriters, and other behind-the-scenes talents will be recognized for their outstanding performance in various small screen projects.

When and Where to Watch the 2024 KBS Drama Awards?

The annual event will occur at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Tuesday (December 31) from 7:00 PM KST onwards. KBS will stream the award show live in Korea, and people from other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and China, can watch the program live through the global channel KBS World.

Who will Host the 2024 KBS Drama Awards?

Popular television personality and show host Jang Sung Kyu will host the award show again this year. Girls' Generation member Seohyun will join the award show as a host., Actor and model Moon Sang Min, who recently appeared in the mini-series Cinderella at 2 AM, will also take part in the annual award ceremony as a host. While Sung Kyu will host the star-studded event for the second time, it will be a first-time experience for Hyun and Sang Min.

Who are the Nominees of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards?

The broadcasting network released the Grand Prize (Daesang) nomination list earlier this week. Veteran actor Lee Soon Jae received a nod for his performance in Dog Knows Everything. The other nominees include Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang for Beauty and Mr. Romantic, Kim Jung Hyun and Park Ji Young for Iron Family, and Kim Ha Neul for Nothing Uncovered.

Who will Perform at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards?

KBS is tight-lipped about the celebrity line-up for this year. But Korean drama lovers are looking forward to watching the best performance of their favorite television stars on New Year's Eve. Mark the calendar and stay tuned to learn more about the annual KBS Drama Awards, which will air live in two days.

Watch 2024 KBS Drama Awards Trailer: