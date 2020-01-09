The New York Knicks are again as expected having a poor season and are currently only above the Atlanta Hawks with a 10-28 record in the Eastern Conference. They are expected to be active with the NBA trade deadline looming on February 6 but have reportedly changed their stance on recruitment.

SNY's Ian Begley is reported that they are unwilling to give up their trade chips for draft picks, expiring contracts or young players as they have done in the past. The Knicks front office are said to be looking for players that can make an immediate impact on the squad.

Marcus Morris attracting lot of interest

Among the players that are attracting a lot of interest, Marcus Morris is top of the list. The 30-year-old forward is having a career year after having joined in free agency on a one-year $15 million deal from the Boston Celtics. He is averaging 19.1 points and 5.5 rebounds playing 31.7 minutes per game this season.

Morris is probably among the top veteran candidates on the trade market this season after improving his beyond the arc shooting to 46.9 percent this campaign. Begley reports that the Philadelphia 76ers are keeping a close eye on the former Celtics forward, while both the Los Angeles teams – Lakers and the Clippers – are also said to be interested if Morris comes up for trade.

Knicks have no plans to move Morris, reports

However, according to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the Knicks have no plans to move Morris prior to the trade deadline despite the player being on a one-year deal. The New York franchise are said to see the veteran as a key piece of the squad in the present and for the future and moreover, the player is said to be happy playing for the Knicks, which is not the case with every player on the roster.

"He's on an expiring contract that he's outperforming, capable of playing both forward positions and is shooting 46.9 percent from three on nearly six attempts a game. The notion that his numbers are inflated because he's playing for the Knicks haven't quelled interest, but the Knicks seem set on keeping Morris as a piece for the present and future," Goodwill wrote.