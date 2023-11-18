How Much Did Sean Combs Pay Cassie? Diddy Settles Lawsuit with Singer Cassie a Day after Explosive Filing Accusing Him of Rape and Physical Abuse

Sean Combs, aka P Diddy, has settled a federal lawsuit filed by R&B singer Cassie just a day after she made bombshell allegations against the hip-hop mogul, accusing him of raping her and physically abusing her for over a decade. On Friday evening, both released statements confirming that they had reached an agreement and resolved the matter.

Both sides "resolved the claims ... to their mutual satisfaction," Cassie's lawyer announced. However, no specific details on the terms of the settlement were revealed. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement.

Combs, 54, added in his own statement: "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support. We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best."

Ventura had claimed in the now-settled lawsuit that Combs regularly fed her drugs and alcohol, forced her to have sex with male prostitutes, and subjected her to violent rape and abuse shortly after their initial meeting in 2005 until 2018.

The singer of "Me & U" claimed that the public perception of their on-and-off-again relationship, which she had previously described as "a completely inspiring experience," concealed a deeply sinister and brutal reality beneath the surface.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura, 37, said in a statement at the time the suit was filed.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and prompted several other A-listers to stand in support of Ventura. She was just a teenager when the 37-year-old Combs signed her to his label and allegedly initiated a relentless pursuit.

Combs vehemently denied all the allegations.

Among the disturbing allegations, the actress from "Step Up 2: The Streets" contends that Combs, who was prone to "uncontrollable rage," would regularly and brutally beat her to the extent that she had to seek refuge in hotels for weeks at a time.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged attacks frequently took place in the presence of other business associates who, reportedly intimidated by one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop, refrained from intervening.

Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, claimed that Diddy offered her "eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit," but she chose not to accept, aiming to "give a voice to all women who suffer in silence."

Among the serious allegations, it is claimed that Diddy engaged in sex trafficking of Ventura, involving male prostitutes to fulfill his voyeuristic fantasies in hotels and at his home.

According to the lawsuit, Cassie was allegedly ordered to have sex with multiple men, sometimes wearing masks and costumes, while Diddy watched, masturbated, and recorded the encounters.

Cassie, as detailed in the legal documents, described these experiences as "horrific encounters" and stated that she had to use drugs to disassociate during these arrangements, which Diddy allegedly referred to as "freak offs."

The lawsuit contends that the music executive, who she first met as a teenager, said that it would be sexually gratifying for him to witness her with other people.

The legal filing further claims that Diddy hired a man and brought him to his Los Angeles home to engage in these alleged sex acts with Cassie.

In 2016, according to the lawsuit, Ventura was allegedly explicitly told that her single would not be released if she chose to end her relationship with her partner and boss.

The potential detrimental impact on her career if she rejected Combs reportedly compelled her to endure his persistent advances, including an alleged forced kiss during a party while Combs was still involved with actress Kim Porter.

In 2018, according to the lawsuit, Ventura ended her relationship with Combs during a dinner. However, he allegedly forced his way into her home, which he financially supported, and sexually assaulted her.

This was the final episode of the alleged abuse, and Ventura subsequently severed all ties with Combs, including the record and properties he had financially backed, as stated in the lawsuit.