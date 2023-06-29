How Is Madonna? Pop Icon Rushed to ICU and Intubated After Being Found Unresponsive as Serious Bacterial Infection Forces Her to Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour

Madonna had to be rushed to a New York hospital and intubated after being found unresponsive at her home on Saturday, according to reports. The pop icon's manager confirmed that she was suffering from a "serious bacterial infection" that required a day's long stay in the ICU.

Madonna's long-time manager, Guy Oseary, recently took to Instagram to inform her fans about the 64-year-old pop star's alarming health situation. Oseary shared that Madonna's highly anticipated 40th-anniversary tour has been postponed due to her ongoing medical challenges. However, the "Vogue" crooner has been shifted from the intensive care unit to a regular ward within an undisclosed hospital where she is currently in the process of recovering.

Madonna Health Scare

In his post, Guy Oseary emphasized that the singer and mother of six is "expected to make a full recovery" from her health scare. He reassured fans that her health is improving, but also mentioned that she is still under medical supervision and care, Page Six reported.

Madonna's oldest daughter, Lordes Leon, 26, has reportedly remained by her mother's side throughout the entire ordeal.

The specific details regarding the bacterial infection Madonna developed are currently unclear. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a variety of serious bacterial infections contribute to over 23,000 deaths in the United States each year.

According to Page Six, Madonna, originally scheduled to start her 84-date Celebration tour in Vancouver, Canada on July 15, was "discovered on Saturday" when she was rushed to the ICU where she required intubation "overnight".

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Oseary, the long-time music manager, further disclosed that Madonna is compelled to postpone the art of her tour, despite months of preparation and rehearsals. The tour, which was scheduled to begin in a few weeks, will be delayed due to her health condition.

The iconic singer was set to perform 53 shows across North America and Europe. The tour was planned to start in Vancouver on July 15.

"At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary wrote. "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Fans Concerned

Oseary did not provide specific information about when Madonna might be able to begin her international tour. However, he assured fans that further details, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows, would be shared as soon as they become available.

A source confirmed to DailyMail.com that Madonna is now "out of the intensive care unit and recovering."

Sources close to the singer have mentioned her relentless dedication to ensuring a flawless tour. One source revealed to the outlet that she has been rehearsing six days a week, while another source mentioned in April she was "driving everyone up the wall with her perfectionism."

Madonna's children have yet to make any public statements regarding their mother's medical condition. However, Lourdes recently posted a picture of herself wearing a provocative corset top on her Instagram Stories shortly before Oseary shared the news about Madonna's health scare.

On the other hand, Madonna's eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, shared several photos and videos of his motorcycle tour in Transylvania, Romania, on June 26, just two days after his mother's hospitalization.

He did not mention her health situation but instead expressed excitement about his adventurous trip to a unique location, hoping it would be the start of many more experiences.

Just three days before being hospitalized, Madonna took to social media to celebrate her twin daughters' completion of elementary school.

"2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!" the proud mom wrote alongside a photo of 10-year-olds Stelle and Estere.

Meanwhile, in May, Madonna marked Mother's Day in New York City alongside her six children. Apart from Lourdes, Stelle, and Estere, her sons Rocco, 22, and David Banda, 17, as well as her daughter Mercy, 17, were also present for the occasion.

Madonna's current relationship status remains unclear. However, in May, there were reports suggesting that she was developing a close bond with 29-year-old singer Maluma during rehearsals for her tour.