Wanting to get back their heyday looks, some of the most beautiful celebrities in Hollywood have bowed to the knife. While some managed to retain their looks, some outcomes are a far cry â€“ disastrous more like it.

The first celebrity that comes to mind is Madonna. Her looks at the 2023 Grammys raised eyebrows. The 64-year-old singer pushed back the criticism saying that she has once again been caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny.

"A world that refuses to celebrate women pass (sic) the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous." Madonna said she has never apologized for any of the creative choices she has made nor the way she looks or dresses, and she won't start now.

Here are some celebrities who fall in the league with Madonna in terms of plastic (cosmetic) surgeries:

Bella Hadid

The supermodel in 2022 revealed that she had a nose job done as a teenager and regrets it. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told Vogue. "I think I would have grown into it." Hadid said people think she has had things done to her face because of one picture as a teenager looking puffy.

She denied having done numerous other procedures. She said people always have something to say. "I have always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Amy Schumer

The comedian told fans on Instagram that she had her fillers removed because she was no longer a fan of the aesthetic.

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them, I looked like #malificent." Fillers are gel-like substances, as per American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, that are injected beneath the skin to restore lost volume, smooth lines, soften creases, and enhance facial contours.

Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girls had revealed in 2014 of getting breast implants. After a few years she had the implants removed and replaced with a smaller size.

In 2021, fans were shocked with her new look which fueled rumors that the Victoria Beckham had Botox (fillers) or lip job done.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, who is widely known as Friends star Monica Geller, tried to chase youthfulness through plastic surgeries, but the procedures left her looking strange.

She said there was a time when you go "Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older." She told The Times "I didn't realize that, oh shit, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now." Cox said she realized that fillers are not her friend.

Adele

The English singer has undergone a drastic transformation, much owed to her weight loss. If rumors are to be believed, Adele has undergone many cosmetic procedures.

A plastic surgery expert believes the 35-year-old singe may have added filler to her jawline because it appears more pronounced. "It would not be out of the ordinary if the singer got a bit of filler in her lips and Botox on parts of her face, judging by the position of her eyebrows."

Donatella Versace

Cosmetic surgeries have left this iconic designer looking like the living dead. Donatella Versace's altered appearance suggests she has had all Botox, fillers, brow lift, eyes and face lift and lasers.

Sharon Osbourne

The British TV personality revealed she underwent a five-and-a-half-hour cosmetic surgery in October 2021. She said she was horrified when the bandages were removed and her face appeared lopsided.

"I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap with bandages. I was horrendous."

Cristiano Ronaldo

The footballer is rumored to have had several procedures done.

Cristiano Ronaldo's childhood toothy photographs suggest he had some dental work done, perfected his nose, botox for nose and cheeks and probably hair as well.