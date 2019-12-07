Instagram is not only a media-sharing app but also a legit platform for influencers to turn their social media profiles into lucrative businesses and that's because it is one of the most popular social media networks out there with more than one billion active monthly users around the world.

Influencers and businesses achieve popularity on the platform by creating and posting content that resonates with audiences. But Instagram's algorithm is constantly changing and attracting followers which has now become a challenge for established accounts and beginners alike.

However, we can overcome this with a little creativity and some planning. While you do have the option to use this vending machine for Instagram likes and followers, you can also try out some of the below-mentioned tips and tricks to increase your follower count on Instagram:





Use Instagram Stories Highlights

This is an incredible tool for influencers and businesses to showcase and promote themselves and the perfect way for visitors to learn what your profile is all about.

Unlike regular Instagram Stories that vanish after 24 hours, Highlights live are permanently kept on your profile in the form of circular thumbnails. They're basically curated collections of Instagram Stories that followers can tap on and watch whenever they want.

Use Hashtags and Location Tags

Instagram Stories is a feature that allows you to share a series of posts that last only for 24 hours. The app also allows you to get creative with stickers and use fun stuff like timestamps, location tags and hashtags so use that to your advantage.

This opens up your profile to users who aren't currently following you when they search for a particular location or hashtag. In other words, you have the opportunity to reach whole swaths of new and undiscovered audiences. And if they like what they see, they might even give you a follow.

Encourage audience interaction

The Instagram algorithm also factors in the number of interactions you receive on your Instagram stories in the form of direct replies or when your story is sent as a DM to another user. The higher the user interactions are, the more likely it is for your posts to show up on their feed and more views means more followers.

Make use of engagement tools like the polling feature, the "ask me a question" sticker on your stories, or Instagram Live to interact with your audience. Alternatively, you can also use the "Type" mode to use creative text styles and backgrounds to ask your followers a question, or just let them know what's on your mind. This is a great way to not only add personality to your Instagram Stories but also keep people engaged.

Add links to your stories

Adding links to your stories is only available on profiles with 10K+ followers and if you meet these requirements, you should be able to include a "Swipe Up" option in your stories, which helps drive traffic to your website, product pages, blog posts, and more. The feature is perfect for businesses and influencers looking to share new content or products for their followers to easily have access to or redirect them to a brand you're collaborating with.

Adding links to your Stories will not only help you drive more traffic to your website, but it's another feature that the Instagram algorithm will reward you for including in your strategy.

Track your performance

In order to create a winning Instagram Stories strategy, you need to have a clear idea of how to measure your performance using Instagram Stories Analytics. Similar to the analytics for your Instagram posts and account, your Instagram Stories analytics can be found by tapping the "Insights" button in the top right corner of your Instagram business profile.

This will give you access to impressions, reach, and other metrics related to your Stories and help you gain a better understanding of who is sticking around or swiping away, and ultimately help you optimize your Instagram Stories content strategy.