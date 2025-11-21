How Did Walt Aldridge Die? Country Music Legend Dies Aged 70 after Long Battle With Mystery Illness as Tributes Pour In

One of country music's most celebrated songwriters has died. Walt Aldridge died on Wednesday, aged 70, after a long battle with an unspecified illness. Just a year before his death, Aldridge attended the Academy of Country Music Awards to accept the ACM Poet's Award, honoring his lifelong contributions to country music.

Over his career, he earned more than 20 gold and platinum records, including Ronnie Milsap's 1981 hit "(There's) No Gettin' Over Me." Aldridge also wrote or produced a series of hits for Milsap, including "Smoky Mountain Rain" and "I Wouldn't Have Missed It for the World." His death was confirmed by his longtime publishing company, Alabama's FAME Recording Studios.

An Icon Is Gone

"We are deeply saddened to say that our dear friend and colleague Walt Aldridge has passed away," they wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"We cannot possibly put into words how much Walt meant to the the FAME family! There was a time in the 80's when Walt's songwriting along with Robert Byrne, Tommy Brasfield and Mac McAnally carried the most of the weight of the Muscle Shoals Music industry through a difficult time in our history."

Aldridge was honored with inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Throughout his career, he wrote and produced songs for artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Lou Reed, Clarence Carter, Marie Osmond, and many others.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have been pouring in, with members of the songwriting community taking to social media to celebrate his talent and legacy.

"Walt Aldridge a legend, the GOAT, teacher, mentor, producer, songwriter's songwriter and the King of Muscle Shoals in that regard," wrote songwriter Gary Nichols.

"I'm thankful for the writes, the wisdom and the stages he allowed me to share with you. Rest easy sir, you've earned it."

Touching Tribute from Daughter

Alabama native Aldridge is survived by his wife, Stephanie, his daughters, Rachael and Hannah, and nine grandchildren. Rachael posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, "My dad's fight came to an end yesterday."

"He pushed through so many years of sickness and pain — always getting back up, always trying again. I'm grateful he's finally at peace and no longer hurting."

She continued, "Growing up, my dad gave me a front-row seat to the music business. There were so many things I experienced then that I only learned to truly appreciate later in life.

"Dad also frequently made mixtapes for me, filled with great songs from every genre, and I played them on repeat. All of those moments, plus many more, helped shape my own love for music — and that love has stayed with me through every stage of my life."

She added, "Dad and I didn't always see eye-to-eye on everything, but we did share the same dry sense of humor, a strong work ethic, and a way of seeing the world honestly, without pretending everything was perfect.

"This grief is layered — full of memories, complexities, and the quiet ache of what's now gone. But through it all, I'll hold onto the parts of him that shaped me. And I will miss him a lot."