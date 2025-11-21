How Did Spencer Lofranco Die? 'Gotti' Actor Who Starred Alongside John Travolta Dies Aged 33 as Police Launch Investigation

Spencer Lofranco, known for his leading roles in 'Jamesy Boy' and 'Gotti', has died at the age of 33. Authorities in British Columbia, Canada, are investigating his death, though the cause has not yet been confirmed, according to TMZ. Spencer's brother, Santino Lofranco, shared a tribute on Instagram, confirming that he died on Tuesday.

He wrote: "To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 – November 18, 2025." Tributes have been pouring in since the time news of his death broke.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

Lofranco honed his acting skills at the New York Film Academy, completing a year-long conservatory program that helped him land his breakout role in 'Jamesy Boy.' Over the course of his career, he appeared in seven films, including 'At Middleton' (2013), 'Unbroken' (2014), and 'Home' (2015).

In a 2014 interview with Interview magazine, Spencer remembered being a naturally funny child, "always trying to make people laugh and always the center of attention."

Born in Toronto, Ontario, on October 18, 1992, he was the son of lawyer Rocco "Rocky" Lofranco and opera singer Amy Lofranco. His parents divorced when he was young, and he grew up in Thornhill, Ontario, with his older brother, Santino.

Finding traditional school challenging, he attended Robert Land Academy, a military school, from ninth through twelfth grade.

His Brush With Acting

Lofranco began his acting career in 2012 with the independent romantic comedy 'At Middleton.' He landed his first leading role in 2014's 'Jamesy Boy', playing troubled teen James Burns alongside Mary-Louise Parker, Ving Rhames, and Taissa Farmiga.

The same year, he co-starred in Angelina Jolie's war drama 'Unbroken' and appeared in the short thriller Home.

In 2015, he appeared in the crime film 'Dixieland', which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Off-screen, his life had its struggles. In 2013, he was convicted of a misdemeanor hit-and-run after striking a cyclist with his SUV and was sentenced to 50 days of community service.