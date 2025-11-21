How Did Gary Mounfield Die? The Stone Roses Bassist Dies Aged 63 After Collapsing at His Stockport Home

The Stone Roses bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield has died aged 63. Announcing his death, his brother Greg wrote on Facebook: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother. Gary Mani Mounfield RIP." Gary added in the comment section: "Reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda."

He died at his home in Heaton Moor, Stockport, after collapsing. An ambulance was called, but he couldn't be revived, family sources revealed. His death comes just two years after the loss of his wife, Imelda Mounfield, who died of cancer. Imelda, the mother of their twin sons, was diagnosed with bowel cancer three years earlier.

Sudden Death

Just six days ago, Mani had announced a small conversation tour on the band's website, making the news even more shocking for fans. Mani had been scheduled to share stories from his career at venues around the UK between September 2026 and June 2027, reflecting on milestones like the legendary 1990 Spike Island concert and the Stone Roses' comeback stadium tour.

The announcement for the tour promised that Mani would revisit everything from "Fools Gold" to Wembley Stadium, Ally Pally, court battles, bucket hats, Adidas culture, Screamadelica, and Second Coming — calling the show, "What The World Is Waiting For."

Imelda, meanwhile, worked alongside her husband to raise money for charity, organizing auctions featuring items donated by names like David Beckham and Oasis.

"I just don't want to be sat thinking about cancer and illness all the time, because it is all-consuming," she told the BBC.

"And this was just a way to balance that out - to give myself something else to think about but something positive."

"Sometimes I have bad days and demon days and I'll have side effects. And other times people haven't got a clue that I'm ill because I try and carry on as best as I can."

Illustrious Career

Mani, who grew up in Crumpsall, Manchester, shot to fame in the 1980s after becoming the bassist for The Stone Roses. Mounfield played on both of The Stone Roses' albums and remained with the band until their split in 1996, after which he joined Primal Scream. In 2011, he revealed he was leaving Primal Scream so he could reunite with The Stone Roses.

Since news of his death was announced on Thursday, tributes have been pouring in from across the music world.

One fan wrote on social media platform X: "R.I.P Mani. One of the greats. Such a shock and a massive shame."

"Ahh man, My hearts just hit the floor. Stone Roses Guitarist Gary "Mani" Mounfield has passed away at 63. No way. Rest well Dude. Gutted';

"This is such sad news - one of the greats of the Manchester music scene for many years. RIP Mani."