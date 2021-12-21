How Did Trevor Moore Die? 'Whitest Kids U Know' Star Had Accidental Fall from Balcony after Alcohol Overdose

Comedian Trevor Moore death was accidental and there was no foul play involved, it has been revealed. The 'Whitest Kids U Know' star, who died on August 7 at the age of 41, suffered blunt force head trauma after falling from the second-floor balcony of his home, according to reports.

According to a TMZ report published on Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Moore's death was accidental, with alcohol playing a major contributing factor as he had a high BAC level. The actor-producer was found dead in the backyard of his house and earlier investigations didn't rule out foul play.

Booze Played Role

Moore died after falling form the second-floor balcony of his Los Angeles home. The cororner said in its report that the accident occurred in Moore' backyard, where he was found on the patio. He died of blunt force head trauma as he was heavily intoxicated at the time of his fall.

The report also determined that blood alcohol content in Moore's body was over the legal limit. The Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) in Moore's body was found to be as high as 0.27 from three samples that were tested, more than three times the federal limit to legally drive of 0.08.

At the time of Moore's death, TMZ had reported that cops had discovered open bottles of alcohol scattered around his body when they arrived at the scene back in August. The medical examiner also mentioned in the report that it viewed security camera footage that showed Moore exit the residence and "jump over the railing."

Police and fire department officials reached Moore's home around 2:30 am where he was found unresponsive in the backyard and found dead by paramedics.

No Foul Play

Law enforcement officials had said that Moore's death looked like an accident but they were no sure and didn't rule out foul play. In September, Moore's manager confirmed his death due to an unspecified "accident" as further details about his sudden death had not been revealed at the time.

In a statement issued to Deadline, his wife Aimee Carlson, said: "We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world.

"We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever," she added.

However, the mystery behind Moore's death has finally been unraveled. Moore was the cofounder of the sketch comedy troupe 'The Whitest Kids U Know', and hosted 'The Trevor Moore Talk Show' on Comedy Central.

In addition to being a founding member of The Whitest Kids U Know, Moore wrote and directed on the Disney XD series 'Walk the Prank', which revolved around a group of kids who pull off real pranks on unsuspecting people.

Most recently, he was the co-creator and executive producer for Disney's 'Just Roll With It', a comedy series where the actors let their show audience choose what happens in various scenes.

Moore had started in comedy at the age of 19, when he wrote and produced 'The Trevor Moore Show', a weekly sketch program for a local TV station in Charlottesville, Virginia.