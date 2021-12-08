Furious Alec Baldwin Charges at Reporter for Asking Him 'Did You Really Not Pull the Trigger?' [VIDEO]

Troubled actor Alec Baldwin was filmed charging at a reporter with an umbrella who confronted him outside Woody Allen's Manhattan townhouse. New York Post reporter John Levin was approaching the actor with a barrage of questions, when Baldwin suddenly turned furious and charged at him with wife Hilaria Baldwin, 37, in tow.

Levine confronted Baldwin, 63, about his recent claims during his first sit-down interview since he accidentally killed 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that he didn't pull the trigger. The altercation was also being recorded by Hilaria who was trying to stop the reporter from getting close to the actor.

Furious on Being Confronted

Baldwin along with Hilaria was outside Allen's Upper East Side home on Monday night and was just about to enter when the NY Post reporter confronted the actor. The altercation started after Levin started approaching Baldwin to ask a question when Hilaria started shouting at the reporter while brandishing her phone's camera and apparently filming him.

The video starts with the reporter approaching the couple. "Wait Mr. Baldwin, I have to ask you, what bring you to New York City?" Levine asks as Hilaria continues to records him and tells him: "I asked you to leave" and "I asked you to go away."

When Levine asked who lived at the property, peering around the other side of the actor's wife as she asked him again to "please go away," Baldwin turned on his heels and sprang toward the reporter.

He is next sheen shouting at the reporter and charging at him with his umbrella. "You're not allowed to photograph onto someone's private home," the actor can be heard yelling and gesturing with the umbrella gripped tightly in his hand and sending Levine backing up onto the sidewalk.

Hilaria tried to hold her husband and stop her before Baldwin repeats the statement and turns back and goes toward the door.

Heated Argument

The matter doesn't end there as Levin shouts back. "This is not... this is public property," he says regaining his composure.

"Go away, stop it," Hilaria says. Next, a man in a white dress shirt and tie can be seen opening the door to Allen's home and Baldwin goes inside and calls Hilaria too.

Levin still can be heard confronting Balwin. As he goes inside, Leavin can be heard asking from the sidewalk: "Did you really not pull the trigger? Do you believe it went off without you pulling the trigger? Was it a malfunction?" The video end there with the door closing.

Livine's question was in response to Baldwin's weird claims made during his first tell-all interview post the tragic accident on the set of Rust last month that resulted in the accidental death of Hutchins. During the interview Baldwin tearfully claimed that he didn't pull the trigger and that the gun just "went off" on its own while in his hands, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

"I let go of the hammer, bang. The gun goes off. Everyone is horrified. They're shocked. It's loud," he said in an interview with ABC. Although Baldwin didn't point fingers at anyone, he said that someone is responsible for it. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who it is, but it's not me."

Since the interview many have been accusing Baldwin of acting during the interview. Earlier this week, Baldwin deleted his Twitter account with his wife's profile also gone from the platform.