How Did Tabby Brown Die? Playboy Model and Ex-Girlfriend of Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli Dies Unexpectedly Aged 38

Tabby Brown, a Playboy model and actress based in London, who also modeled for Cosmopolitan and ELLE and dated footballers Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli has died aged 38, her former manager confirmed to The Sun on Tuesday. Brown's cause of death is still unclear.

In March 2016, Brown was romantically linked to Sterling, with reports suggesting they had a date at a Manchester hotel. Moreover, it was reported that she dated Italian striker Balotelli for seven months after meeting him in a nightclub in 2011, as per The Sun. Brown also appeared in several ads for Canon, Virgin Atlantic, AXE and Lynx, and starred in Channel 5's The Bachelor.

Sudden Death

Heartbroken fans and fellow music artists expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Tabby on social media. NayNay wrote on her final tragic post: "What a light u were, Your outer exterior matched your insides, so beautiful.

"I'm genuinely shocked and saddened you're gone. Rest in eternal peace Tabby."

"My heart is broken," Vas J Morgan, creative director of a leisurewear company Sosala, said.

"Rest in peace beautiful soul," another fan wrote.

"Heartbroken. A true angel - love you tabs - sending you love and light as you transition x," said a fourth fan.

"This definitely came as a shock. My sincere condolences to your family and friends," one user wrote on Instagram, while another said that Tabby was "one of a kind".

Brown made headlines after she was romantically linked to Sterling, who had a date with the lingerie model at an upscale Manchester hotel in March 2016.

This incident occurred a few weeks after he moved in with Paige Milian in a £3.5 million residence in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

"I really fell for Mario – against my better judgment," Brown told the Mirror in 2013.

"He told me he wanted us to settle down and have a family."

Not a Happy Ending

At the time, Brown revealed that she ended her relationship with Balotelli upon discovering he was "expecting a baby with his ex" and seeing "repeated stories of him partying with other women."

The influencer, boasting 314,000 followers on her Instagram page, last shared a post on the app seven weeks ago, posting a video to her highlights from a bathroom.

Brown's Instagram account also includes collaborations with various brands in the health, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors, including partnerships with Oh Polly and Goli Nutrition.

In a 2012 interview with Snoop Dogg, Brown detailed her entry into the modeling industry. She mentioned that after completing her Bachelor's and Master's degrees and gaining experience as a business manager, she transitioned into modeling.

"Then one day I got a commercial for Virgin Atlantic and ever since then I was like, 'You know what, there is so much money to be made in commercials, why not? I can always got back to the business world,'" Brown said at the time. "You've got to set yourself a foundation first and foremost."

Brown also appeared in several music videos, including those for Snoop Dogg, B.O.B, and other artists.