Cher Hired Four Men to Kidnap Her Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman from New York Hotel While He Was Trying to Save His Marriage: Report

Hollywood icon Cher allegedly had her own son kidnapped from a hotel room while he was attempting to reconcile with his wife on their wedding anniversary, according to newly reported court documents. The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy award-winner was worried about the health of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, her daughter-in-law Marieangela King said in a declaration during a Los Angeles court hearing regarding the divorce of the couple.

Allman, the youngest son of the "Goddess of Pop," was with King in New York last November when a group of four men forcibly entered their hotel room, according to the declaration made by King during a Los Angeles Court proceeding, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Orchestrating Son's Kidnap

The couple had been together for 12 days before Allman was taken away by the men on November 30, 2022—their wedding anniversary.

"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," she wrote in the declaration signed Dec. 4, 2022, according to the outlet. "I am very concerned and worried about him.

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother."

King said that she believed that he was in a restricted environment, possibly an undisclosed treatment facility, where he didn't have access to his phone.

"I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband," she said.

Allman initiated divorce proceedings against King in 2021.

He reportedly was staying at the renowned Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for approximately six months earlier this year, before returning to rehabilitation recently.

Insiders have disclosed that hotel staff would reach out to Cher concerning his alarming condition and appearance, the Daily Mail reported. "Virtually every morning and afternoon Elijah could be seen in front of the hotel on the sidewalk either leaning against the wall or sitting on the sidewalk smoking," one source told the outlet.

"He would come out with a full cigarette and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out," the source added. "It always looked like it was dipped in something. He looked strung-out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets."

Just Out of Love for Her Son

Cher, known for hits like "Turn Back Time," had hired a caretaker to look after the 47-year-old. However, employees at Chateau Marmont discovered him lying face down and unconscious on the pavement in front of the hotel entrance, as reported by the Daily Mail.

He is now believed to be undergoing rehabilitation in Pasadena, California, following the incident.

"At first he looked like he was dead, but he had in fact passed out," said a witness to his collapse.

"The staff picked him up and took him inside."

Allman, 47, is the younger of Cher's two children. He is the son of her second husband, the late rock legend Gregg Allman.

Allman married King, 36, who is known as Queenie in the rock band KING, in 2013. They do not have any children.

He has openly discussed his struggle with heroin addiction, a battle that began when he was just 11 years old.

King, born in Mumbai, India, to a British father and German mother, spent her childhood in 30 different countries. She is one of six siblings who have, at various times, been part of the band KING.

Cher has had a rocky relationship with her son and her former daughter-in-law, and reportedly has gone lengthy periods without talking to him.