How Did Sophie Anderson Die? Porn Star Dies Aged 36, Two Weeks after Tragic Death of Crystal Palace Soccer Boyfriend Oliver Spedding

Porn star Sophie Anderson, 36, has died, just two weeks after the death of her former Crystal Palace footballer boyfriend, Oliver Spedding, it was tragically revealed today. Anderson, who had been involved in the adult film industry since 2017, met former Crystal Palace player Spedding while working together on the set of a porn film.

Anderson shot to fame as one half of 'The Cock Destroyers,' a duo she formed with fellow porn star Rebecca More, following their viral success in 2018. In a social media post, More paid tribute to Anderson by sharing a compilation of videos featuring the two of them going for a run in the woods.

Tragic Death

Anderson's death came after the recent death of her boyfriend, Spedding, at the age of 34. The cause of his death has not been confirmed at this time. Anderson, a prolific adult actress who claimed to have had intimate encounters with tens of thousands of men, had previously traveled to the United States for the augmentation of 32JJ silicone breast implants.

Friends have reported that Anderson passed away earlier this week.

Anderson rose to prominence after a video with fellow actress Rebecca More, where they branded themselves the 'C**k Destroyers,' gained significant popularity in 2018. She featured in various other videos, including 'Fake Taxi' and 'House of Taboo.'

More, whose real name is Rebecca Jones and is also a mother-of-four, paid tribute to Anderson on Instagram, writing: "I'm devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie's passing. We shared some amazing times together and that's how I'm going to remember her.

"The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors. We were very close, and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us.

"That's how I will remember her. This is so tragic but I know you are now at peace. I will always love you and hold a special place in my heart."

Cause of Death Remains Mystery

Sophie Anderson's final Instagram post, which she shared three weeks ago, featured a selfie with the caption: "You come home to the wife after a hard day's work."

Her final post with boyfriend Spedding, posted in August, promoted an adult competition show in which the couple had participated. "Please watch through their website and vote for us," Anderson said.

"Your love and support we appreciate so much."

Meanwhile, Spedding's last post was a Halloween-themed video featuring Anderson. Just weeks before, photos showed him enjoying a holiday in Ibiza.

Following this, he posted a photo of himself with injuries, revealing a fractured eye, fractured knee, and nearly losing three fingers. He also had facial lacerations, attributing the injuries to an 'accident'.

After his death, a minute's silence was observed before a game for Croydon, a team he had played for.

The Terrence Higgins Trust, a sexual health and HIV charity supported by Sophie, posted on Tuesday: "We're so sad to hear about the death of Sophie Anderson. Sophie and Rebecca have done so much to support our work — taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma."

Anderson had previously raised funds for the trust and participated in charity events on their behalf.

Divina De Campo from BBC Drag Race UK also shared, "So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of darling Sophie Anderson.

"She was outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul. Rest in peace darling."

In March of last year, the actress from Slough, Berkshire, faced a life-threatening situation when she battled sepsis due to an infection in one of her left breast implants, which eventually led to an explosion.